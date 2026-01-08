Over 17 lakh women received financial benefits under key Assam govt scheme: CM Sarma

Guwahati:Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced that more than 17 lakh women in the state have received financial assistance under the government's flagship programme Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) and at least 32 lakh women from different Self Help Group (SHG) will be benefitted from this initiative.

While attending an engagement in the Lakhimpur district, CM Sarma stated that so far 71 Legislative Assembly Constituencies of the state have been covered and a total of 17,07,449 women have received financial assistance.

He further stated that around 32 lakh women from self-help groups across the state will be benefitted from this scheme.

Describing it a 100 per cent women-centric initiative, he said the scheme has generated widespread enthusiasm among women and that no previous government had ever undertaken such a large-scale.

The Chief Minister also announced that an additional 2,000 women from Lakhimpur constituency would be newly covered under the Orunodoi scheme.

Meanwhile, CM Sarma stated that unprecedented development works have been carried out in Lakhimpur district over the last five years.

He informed that construction of the bridge between Ghunashuti and Lohit Khabalu is progressing at a full swing.

The Chief Minister further mentioned that several roads have been built in the constituency, along with the construction of a university, medical college, nursing college, buildings of schools and colleges, and Anganwadi centres.

He moreover observed that the under-construction railway over-bridge at Nakari in North Lakhimpur, with an investment of about Rs. 63 crore, and the sports project being developed at Chabati will be inaugurated soon.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to the development of Lakhimpur and the uplift of all sections of society, the Chief Minister said the government will continue to work more aggressively in the coming days as well.

CM Sarma on Thursday laid foundation stone and performed Bhumi Pujan for new Lakhimpur District Commissioner's Office in Lakhimpur today.

Built over 20 bighas of land at a cost of Rs. 51.62 crore, the integrated multi-storey complex will house key government offices under one roof, enhancing efficiency, accessibility and public convenience.

The Chief Minister also formally launched the distribution of cheques to beneficiaries of the Lakhimpur Legislative Assembly Constituency under Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan.

CM Sarma also formally dedicated to the public a new model residential school at the new campus of North Lakhimpur University.

Constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 30.42 crore over 32 bighas of land, the new campus comprises a two-storied academic and administrative building with 14 classrooms, a library, an auditorium and state-of-the-art science laboratories.

For the convenience of students, three two-storied hostels with a total capacity of 300 seats have been built, along with separate residential quarters for the Vice-Chancellor, faculty members and staff.



