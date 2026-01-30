Over 1.8 lakh more marijuana plants valued at Rs 27 crore destroyed in Tripura

Agartala: The Assam Rifles and other security forces, in a joint operation, destroyed illicit ganja (marijuana) cultivation worth Rs 27 crore in Tripura, officials said on Friday.

A Defence Spokesman said that Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Tripura Police, State Forest Department, Border Security Force and Tripura State Rifles carried out a major operation against illicit drug cultivation in Kamalnagar and Bijoynagar areas, around 48 km south of Agartala, in Sepahijala district.

During the operation, about more than 1.8 lakh ganja saplings were destroyed with a value of Rs 27 crore.

Such operation is a part of the Assam Rifles' continued efforts towards ensuring a 'Nasha Mukt Bharat'.

The Assam Rifles remains steadfast in its commitment to counter drug menace and safeguard the youth and society from the harmful effects of narcotics through sustained and coordinated operations, an official statement said.

Meanwhile, on January 28, Assam Rifles and other security forces, in a joint operation, destroyed illicit ganja cultivation worth Rs 14.5 crore in the same Sepahijala district.

During January 28 operation, around 1.45 lakh illicit ganja saplings cultivated, over more than 58 acres of land were destroyed in a several hour-long operation.

"The destroyed contraband is estimated to have a market value of nearly Rs 14.5 crore, dealing a significant blow to narcotics networks operating in the region," a Defence Spokesman had said.

Earlier this month, around 30 lakh ganja (marijuana) plants worth Rs 145 crore were destroyed in just 10 days in Tripura's Sepahijala district alone.

According to officials, dry ganja produced in Tripura is not consumed locally and is smuggled to various states, including Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, where it fetches higher prices.

During transportation, consignments of dry ganja are often seized from trucks, small vehicles and even passenger trains.

Residents, including women, claimed that they cultivate ganja in hilly and inaccessible areas as part of their livelihood.

A police official said it has been found on many occasions that forest land and other government land had been encroached upon and illegally used for cannabis cultivation.

He added that the NDPS Act, 1985, makes it illegal for any person to cultivate, possess, sell, buy or consume narcotic and psychotropic substances, and violations can attract heavy fines and imprisonment of up to 20 years.



