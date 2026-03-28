Over 1,800 fire incidents in last 3 years in Jammu

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday said that 1,876 fire incidents have been reported across the Union Territory over the past three years, and that financial assistance of nearly Rs 18 crore has been disbursed to affected victims.

In response to a question from National Conference MLA Ali Mohammad Sagar during the assembly session regarding fire incidents, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated, “A total of 1,876 fire incidents have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir during the last three years.”

Abdullah, who is in charge of the Ministry of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, explained that an amount of Rs 1,799.09 lakh has been allocated to fire victims based on the assistance criteria established under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). He noted that relief was granted to victims whose properties or homes were destroyed, according to the notified assistance norms.

Furthermore, he clarified that relief assistance for victims of recognised natural disasters, including fires, will continue to adhere to the uniform all-India norms stipulated under the SDRF for the period from 2022 to 2026. In addressing concerns about the adequacy of compensation amid rising construction costs, Abdullah stated that any revisions to the assistance norms fall under the jurisdiction of the Government of India, as the existing framework is consistently applied throughout the country.