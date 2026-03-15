Over 20 Students Injured After Goods Train Hits College Bus In Tamil Nadu

More than 20 engineering students were injured after a goods train collided with a college bus at an unmanned railway crossing in Tamil Nadu’s Karur district on Saturday evening, police said.

The accident occurred between Veerarakkiyam and Palayam when the bus, carrying students from a private engineering college, was passing through the unmanned crossing. A goods train rammed into the bus from behind, causing injuries to several passengers.

According to officials, nearly 25 students were hurt in the incident. They were rushed to the district government hospital for treatment. While most students were admitted there, two were later shifted to a private hospital.

Among the injured, three students were discharged after receiving first aid, while the remaining continue to undergo treatment. One student reportedly sustained a head injury.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Senthil Balaji visited the injured students at the hospital and reviewed their condition.

Meanwhile, Southern Railway clarified that the accident occurred on a private railway line operated by Chettinad Cements for clinker transport and not under its jurisdiction. The railway authorities added that the route includes several unmanned level crossings.