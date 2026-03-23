Over 200 student patents filed as 'Robofest Gujarat 5.0' concludes in Ahmedabad

More than 200 patent applications have been filed for innovations developed by students participating in ‘Robofest Gujarat 5.0’, officials said at the grand finale held at Gujarat Science City in Ahmedabad on Monday.

The patents were facilitated through the Patent Information Cell (PIC) of the Gujarat Council on Science and Technology (GUJCOST), reflecting a focus on translating student ideas into intellectual property and practical technologies.

The competition has grown into a national-level platform, attracting participation from top educational institutions across India.

Science and Technology Minister Arjun Modhwadia, who presided over the event, awarded prizes worth a total of Rs 5 crore to the winning teams and launched the next edition, ‘Robofest Gujarat 6.0’.

Addressing participants, Modhwadia said the current era is defined by robotics, artificial intelligence (AI) and deep technology, and nations with advanced technology will lead the world.

“The establishment of the Department of Science and Technology in Gujarat in 2003 under the then Chief Minister and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for the state’s leadership in technology,” he said.

He added, “The development of the semiconductor sector in Gujarat is a prime example of this progress. Technology now dominates from industrial sectors to defence, and the country that masters it will be globally influential.”

Modhwadia highlighted India’s growing semiconductor sector, noting that plants under construction in Sanand and Dholera will play a significant role in making India a global hub.

He said efforts to bring advanced foreign technologies such as semiconductor chips into India have strengthened the country’s self-reliance.

He also emphasised that young engineers and students have expanding opportunities in robotics and quantum technology.

On the abilities of students, he said: “The advanced robots developed by school students today are proof of the talent of the younger generation. Gujarat continues to advance its startup ecosystem, showing that young innovators are ready to contribute to building a technologically strong India.”

Dr Debanik Roy, Head Scientist of the Robotics Division at BARC and Chairman of the Technical Advisory Committee of Robofest 5.0, said every team reaching the grand finale is a winner.

“This competition is not just a one-time event; it is a long-term learning journey. Over the past five years, Robofest has become one of the largest national-level competitions, and I am confident it will grow further in the future. Our country’s progress depends on developing indigenous technology, and Gujarat’s initiatives are successfully fostering technical skills through application-based robotics.”

Dr Narottam Sahu, Advisor at GUJCOST, said that 2,096 teams participated in this year’s competition, making it the largest robotics competition in the country.

“Under the state’s science, technology and innovation policy, we are creating an ecosystem where student ideas can evolve into prototypes and then into real technologies. The competition is not just a contest; it is a platform for nurturing future startups and technocrats,” he said.

The competition included participation from prestigious institutions such as IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur and IIT Bombay.

Out of all participants, 137 teams reached the final prototype stage. Teams competed across junior and senior categories in domains including AI homobots, autonomous driving systems, aerial robotics and underwater vehicles.

In the junior category, first prize carried Rs 5 lakh, second Rs 3 lakh, and third Rs 2 lakh, with a consolation prize of Rs 1 lakh. Winners included Vardhman Vidyalaya, Mehsana, for AI Homobots, Delhi Public School, Anand, for AI Autonomous Driving Bots, Calcutta Boys School for Maze Solving Robots, and St. Kabir School, Ahmedabad, for Robo Athletics.

In the senior category, first prize was Rs 10 lakh, second Rs 7.5 lakh, and third Rs 5 lakh. Winners included Ajay Kumar Garg Engineering College for Aerial Robotics, Government Engineering College, Gandhinagar, for Autonomous Underwater Vehicles, National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, for Autonomous Maze Solver Robot, Parul University for Intelligent Ground Vehicle, and CHARUSAT University in the application-based IEEE R10 category.

The event also featured a film highlighting the five-year journey of Robofest Gujarat, and students from Gujarat and other states shared their experiences.