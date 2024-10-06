  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Over 2.25 crore farmers in UP benefit from PM Kisan Samman Nidhi

Over 2.25 crore farmers in UP benefit from PM Kisan Samman Nidhi
x
Highlights

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 18th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi from Washim in Maharashtra.

Lucknow: On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 18th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi from Washim in Maharashtra. The initiative benefited 2.25 crore farmers in Uttar Pradesh as part of a total of 9.4 crore farmers across the country, with Rs 4985.49 crore credited to the accounts of farmers in the state. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this generous support to the farmers of Uttar Pradesh during the auspicious occasion of Sharadiya Navratri.

During the event, the Prime Minister transferred the 18th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, sending Rs 4985.49 crore to the accounts of 2,25,91,884 farmers in Uttar Pradesh.

Simultaneously, 9.4 crore farmers across the country benefited from a total transfer of Rs 20,552 crore. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously distributed the 17th installment on June 18 from his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, shortly after winning the Lok Sabha elections.

Following the transfer of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi funds to farmers’ accounts, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister. He also shared his appreciation on his social media account, X.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick