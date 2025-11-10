Over 2,500 kg Ammonium Nitrate Seized From J&K Doctor’s Rented House In Faridabad

In a major follow-up to the Faridabad terror case, police recovered approximately 2,563 kilograms of ammonium nitrate from a house in Fatehpur Taga village on Monday. The property had been rented about eight months ago by Dr. Muzammil Shakil, a physician from Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, who was teaching at Al-Falah Medical College. The house belongs to a local imam, identified as Maulana Istaq, who has been detained for questioning.

According to Faridabad ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya, two rented houses linked to Dr. Shakil have been traced so far — one in Fatehpur Taga and another in Dhauj village, where 360 kilograms of explosives and weapons were seized a day earlier. Investigators believe the ammonium nitrate was delivered to the doctor about 15 days before his arrest and was intended for assembling improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Residents of the area said police arrived early in the morning and took the imam into custody, also seizing his mobile phone. His wife stated that he had been serving the local mosque for over two decades.

Meanwhile, investigators are also probing the involvement of a woman doctor associated with Dr. Shakil. She is being questioned in Jammu and Kashmir after an AK Krinkov rifle, three magazines, a pistol, and live rounds were recovered from a vehicle registered in her name.

Authorities have declined to reveal further details, stating that the investigation involves multiple agencies and premature disclosure could compromise the ongoing operation.