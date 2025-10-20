Over 300 Naxalites Surrender Under Operation Kagar; Government Aims to End Naxal Violence by 2026

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough under the Government of India’s Operation Kagar—an initiative to completely eradicate Naxal violence by March 31, 2026—over 300 Naxalites have surrendered in the past three days, marking a significant step toward peace and development in affected regions.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy said that the large-scale surrender reflects growing faith in the government’s efforts to restore normalcy. He noted that a considerable number of those surrendering are Telugu-speaking individuals, underlining the operation’s success across multiple states.

“For years, several districts were denied the fruits of development due to the presence of Naxalism,” Reddy said. “Today, as the nation celebrates Diwali, it is heartening to see Naxal-affected regions stepping out of darkness and moving towards light.”

The minister highlighted that effective countermeasures by the government have drastically reduced the number of Naxal-affected districts—from 125 a decade ago to just 11 at present. He expressed confidence that these remaining districts too will soon be free from Naxal influence.

Reddy reiterated that violence has no place in a democracy, emphasizing that the Constitution framed by Dr. B. R. Ambedkar provides every citizen the right to express dissent through peaceful means. “This development reinforces the message that bloodshed and violence can achieve nothing in a democratic system,” he said.

He also pointed out that Naxal activity had long deprived these areas of basic infrastructure such as roads, schools, and hospitals, leaving people without essential amenities. “Now that these regions are being liberated from Naxal control, the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, is committed to ensuring rapid development, expanding welfare programmes, and creating employment opportunities for the youth,” Reddy added.

The large-scale surrender under Operation Kagar marks a turning point in India’s decades-long battle against Naxalism, signaling hope for lasting peace and inclusive growth in previously affected areas.