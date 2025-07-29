Over 3.83 lakh perform Amarnath Yatra in 25 days, thousands more head to shrine

Srinagar: Over 3.83 lakh pilgrims have so far undertaken the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, with 12 days left for the annual Himalayan pilgrimage to end.

This year’s Amarnath Yatra has seen a heavy rush of enthusiastic devotees to the holy cave shrine in a highly secured, peaceful and smooth environment.

Officials said another batch of 1,490 Yatris left Jammu in two escorted convoys for Kashmir on Tuesday.

Of these, the first convoy of 16 vehicles carrying 327 pilgrims left at 3.25 a.m. for Baltal base camp, while the second convoy of 45 vehicles carrying 1,163 Yatris left at 3.57 a.m. for Pahalgam base camp.

The ‘Chhari Pujan’ of Lord Shiva’s holy mace (Chhari Mubarak) is being celebrated in Amareshwar Temple in Srinagar on this day, on ‘Nag Panchami’.

The final journey of the Chhari Mubarak towards the holy cave shrine will start on August 4. The ‘Chhari Mubarak’ is traditionally housed inside the Amareshwar Temple at the Dashnami Akhara Building in the Budshah Chowk area of Srinagar city. It is the journey of the Chhari Mubarak that determines the landmarks of the Amarnath Yatra.

It will start its final journey towards the cave shrine from the Amareshwar temple in Srinagar on August 4 and will reach the holy cave shrine on August 9, marking the official conclusion of the Yatra.

During its journey from its seat to the holy cave shrine, traditional Puja will be held en route at Pampore, Bijbehara, Mattan and Pahalgam before the Chhari Mubarak arrives at its final destination, the holy cave shrine.

Authorities have made extensive multi-tier security arrangements for this year’s Amarnath Yatra, as this takes place after the cowardly attack of April 22 in which Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 civilians after segregating them based on faith in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam.

An additional 180 companies of CAPFs have been brought in to augment the existing strength of the Army, BSF, CRPF, SSB and the local police. The Army has deployed over 8,000 special commandos to secure the passage of the pilgrims this year.

The Yatra started on July 3 and will end after 38 days on August 9, coinciding with Shravan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan.

Yatris approach the holy cave shrine situated 3888 metres above sea level in the Kashmir Himalayas either from the traditional Pahalgam route or the shorter Baltal route. Those using the Pahalgam route pass through Chandanwari, Sheshnag and Panchtarni to reach the cave shrine, covering a distance of 46 km on foot. This trek takes a pilgrim four days to get to the cave shrine. And, those using the shorter Baltal route have to trek 14 km to reach the cave shrine and return to the base camp the same day after having darshan.

No helicopter services are available to Yatris this year due to security reasons.

The cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon. Devotees believe that the ice stalagmite structure symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva.