Over 500 Naxalites Killed Since 2024, Maoist Menace To End By March 2026: Chhattisgarh Deputy CM

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma on Friday said security forces in the state have made major gains against Naxalism, with 532 Naxalites killed, 2,004 arrested and around 2,700 surrendering since January 2024. Addressing a press conference on the performance of the Home Department, Sharma reiterated the government’s resolve to eliminate the Maoist threat by March 31, 2026.

He credited intensified anti-Naxal operations, targeted action against top Maoist leaders, and a stronger surrender-and-rehabilitation policy for the progress. According to Sharma, security forces have recovered around 1,100 weapons, including AK-47s, INSAS rifles, light machine guns, mortars and pistols.

Among the Maoist leadership, six Politburo and Central Committee members were killed and two surrendered, while 17 Special Zonal Committee members were killed, seven surrendered and one arrested during this period. Sharma said it was particularly encouraging that surrenders now exceed arrests, calling it a turning point in the fight against extremism.

The deputy CM highlighted the state’s rehabilitation efforts, noting that seven rehabilitation centres are operational. So far, around 1,700 former Naxalites, including 410 women, have completed skill training, while over 200 are currently undergoing training. Surrendered cadres are being provided welcome kits, mobile phones, Aadhaar, ration and Ayushman cards to help them reintegrate into society.

Sharma also outlined broader governance measures, including extending development to remote Bastar villages, implementing the Integrated Criminal Justice System (ICJS) across districts, strengthening the Anti-Terrorism Squad, acting against illegal immigration, and addressing cases of religious conversion to maintain social harmony.

Overall, the Chhattisgarh government maintains that a mix of strong security action, development outreach and rehabilitation is steadily weakening Naxalism and bringing the state closer to its goal of complete eradication by 2026.