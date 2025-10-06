Owaisi is constantly misleading country, Muslim Community for vote bank politics: Tarun Chugh

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Monday criticised AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, accusing him of continuously lying and misleading both the country and the Muslim community for the sake of vote bank politics.

This statement comes amid Owaisi’s Seemanchal Nyay Yatra in Bihar ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.

Speaking to IANS, Tarun Chugh said, “Owaisi is constantly lying and misleading the country and the Muslim community for vote bank politics. This entire conspiracy is being orchestrated purely for petty political gains. The truth is that the Waqf Amendment Act has nothing to do with mosques, dargahs, or graveyards. This amendment has been brought to ensure that Zakat funds are spent directly on poor Muslims, widows, destitute children, and Pasmanda Muslims. The law aims to free Waqf properties from the clutches of land mafias and corruption, and to use them for the genuine benefit of the poor and needy in the Muslim community.”

He also reacted to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of repeatedly defaming India on foreign soil and undermining its cultural values.

“It is unfortunate that Rahul Gandhi continues to run a campaign against the country using foreign platforms. He travels abroad to criticise India's institutions, democracy, leadership, and policies—creating confusion and spreading lies. Rahul Gandhi has become a habitual offender in this regard,” Chugh said.

He added, “In 2014, the people of the country ended corruption and dynastic politics through democratic means by electing an honest government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has continued to perform exceptionally well. The princes and princesses who looted the nation’s treasury from 2004 to 2014, defrauding Rs 12 lakh crore in scams like coal, Colgate, and 2G, were rejected by the people, especially the common citizens, who metaphorically held them by the ears and showed them the door.”

Chugh added, “In the last 11 years, the Modi government has done historic and groundbreaking work, proving that honesty and development are the real politics. Every citizen of this country has rejected incompetent, novice leaders like Rahul Gandhi in two dozen consecutive elections. The people have decided that such parties, which speak against the country, will remain in the Opposition.”