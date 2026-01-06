Owaisi promoting 'jihadi mindset': Giriraj Singh on AIMIM chief's 'present love jihad data' remark

Patna: Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi over the 'love jihad' issue, accusing him of promoting a "jihadi mindset".

Speaking to reporters in Patna, the Begusarai MP said that Owaisi's demand for presenting data on love jihad in Parliament should be first addressed in Hyderabad, where AIMIM holds political influence.

Giriraj Singh claimed that the issue goes beyond personal relationships and alleged that it was part of a well-planned strategy.

"This is not love jihad in the name of love. It is a planned Ghazwa-e-Hind. Love jihad, land jihad, spitting jihad - it is a series of jihads," Singh said.

The Union Minister further alleged that Owaisi's political ideology was rooted in divisive thinking, stating that if the "ghost of Jinnah" has entered anyone in India, it will not succeed.

He asserted that no force would be allowed to divide the country again.

"No matter how many conspiracies are hatched, India will not be partitioned again," Union Minister Singh said.

Responding to the broader debate, Owaisi, speaking earlier in Amravati, Maharashtra, had challenged the Central government to present concrete data on love jihad in Parliament.

"If an adult is making their own decision, then our likes or dislikes don't matter. If love jihad is happening, present the data in Parliament. Provide records from all the states where you claim such cases exist," Owaisi said.

He questioned the definition of love jihad and accused the government of diverting attention from core issues such as employment.

"The youth of this country need jobs, but instead, you are trying to divert their attention," Owaisi added.

Giriraj Singh also reacted strongly to allegations made by Maulana Arshad Madani, president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, who had accused the Central government of attempting to alter the Constitution.

Rejecting the charge, Singh said, "The Central government wants to make India truly India, while Madani wants to impose Sharia law in the country."

Maulana Arshad Madani, however, maintained that the politics of hatred was pushing the country towards instability.

He warned that communal forces, driven by power, were attempting to undermine the Constitution and weaken India's secular fabric.

"Politics of hatred is not patriotism; it is a betrayal of the country's peace and harmony. Those who spread hatred in the name of religion can never represent religion," Madani said.

The exchange reflects the escalating political rhetoric surrounding identity, religion, and constitutional values as national debates intensify.