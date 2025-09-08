OYO rebrands parent company as ‘Prism’ in run-up to IPO

According to Ritesh Agarwal OYO chairman and founder, the move is intended to streamline communication, improve efficiency, and create a stronger corporate image. Prism is now the parent brand of OYO, but the name will remain familiar to consumers as a symbol for affordable and midscale travel.

Prism - a New Corporate Identity

The OYO Prism rename, which is preparing to go public in the near future, as Prism represents more than a simple name change. The company wants to consolidate its portfolio and improve its global position as a leader in travel technology. Agarwal explained in a letter sent to shareholders that the new name, Prism Life or just Prism, represents a more forward-looking way of managing and expanding all the different businesses within the group.

OYO corporate rebranding, a name that was selected through a public global naming contest that attracted more than 6,000 entries, is an interesting choice. PTI says that the final selection captures the vision of the company, which is one of clarity, diversity and growth.

Ritesh Agarwal on Prism's Vision

Agarwal explained the thinking process by saying, "OYO IPO 2025 is going to serve as an umbrella for our diverse businesses. It will help us work more efficiently, and communicate clearly who we are. It will bring together all our brands, without losing their uniqueness.

He added that this transition creates a "future ready corporate architecture" to support OYO Prism entity strategies while providing clarity to investors, partners and consumers.

Prism will now oversee a vast ecosystem, which includes premium hospitality IPO India, luxury retreats and celebration venues as well as extended-stay residences.

OYO's Expanding Portfolio Under Prism

Prism will manage the diverse business portfolios of the group in hospitality and related service sectors:

• Hotels - Include well-known names such as OYO Motel 6, Townhouse Sunday, and Palette

• Vacation Homes – Brands like Belvilla, DanCenter CheckMyGuest and Studio Prestige.

• Studio 6 represents Extended Stays as part of the acquisition of G6 Hospitality by Studio 6.







