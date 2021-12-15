P Chidambaram accused the Modi Government of not allowing to vote regarding the resolution for ending the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram raised the question on Wednesday that, Why was the resolution not allowed to end the suspension of 12 MPs in the Rajya Sabha? He said that The government should take a decision to end such proposals after voting and show fairness and respect for justice.

12 Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended from the ongoing winter session on November 29 on charges of indiscipline during the last monsoon session of Parliament. Opposition parties are continuously opposing this decision and due to this the proceedings of the Upper House of Parliament are being disrupted time and again. The opposition has termed the decision of suspension of the MPs as undemocratic and a violation of the rules of the House.

Chidambaram said, 'Rule 256(2) of the Rules of Procedure of the Rajya Sabha is clear. A motion for the suspension of a member or members may be moved at any time. One such proposal was brought today. Why was it not allowed?' He further said, 'Why is the central government trying to avoid voting on the resolution? The government should get the vote done and through it defeat the resolution. The Center has demanded the suspended MPs to apologize to the House. At the same time, the opposition leaders have categorically refused to accept this demand of the Center.