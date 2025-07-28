P Chidambaram Responds To Controversy Over 'Evidence' Remarks On Pahalgam Terror Attack

Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram has addressed the political storm surrounding his recent comments on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. Chidambaram, in an interview, questioned why the attackers have not been apprehended or their identities revealed, asking, “Why have you not apprehended them? Why have you not even identified them?” This led to accusations by the BJP, notably Amit Malviya, who claimed that Chidambaram and the Congress were giving a "clean chit" to Pakistan.

Responding to the controversy on social media, Chidambaram criticized what he called the “worst kind of troll”—those who distort interviews by sharing only selective clips. He stated that such actions misrepresent his position and spread misinformation. He also noted the lack of comprehensive official information about the case, highlighting that details have been released only piecemeal by various officials, while there has been silence from top ministers.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), meanwhile, has arrested two local men alleged to have assisted the terrorists and maintains that the attackers were Pakistani nationals, although their names have not yet been released. Chidambaram continues to challenge the narrative, suggesting that the possibility of “homegrown terrorists” should not be dismissed without clear evidence and transparency from the authorities.

Chidambaram is scheduled to participate in the upcoming parliamentary debate on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, where these issues are expected to be discussed in detail.