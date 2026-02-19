P K Sasi resigns as KTDC chairman amid rift with CPI(M) leadership

Thiruvananthapuram: In a significant political development ahead of the Assembly elections, CPI(M) leader P. K. Sasi has resigned as Chairman of the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC), following mounting pressure from within the party.

The CPI-M's Palakkad district leadership had long been demanding the former MLA's removal, but the state leadership had initially refrained from acting.

However, with CPI(M) State Secretary M. V. Govindan reportedly taking a firm stand against him, Sasi submitted his resignation at the KTDC headquarters.

The resignation has sparked political speculation, particularly in the context of the upcoming elections.

Reports had earlier suggested that Sasi might join the Congress or contest as a Congress-backed independent candidate from a constituency in Palakkad district.

There has also been talk of him aligning with CPI(M) rebels in Kozhinjampara.

Sasi confirmed to the media on Thursday that he has submitted his resignation from the post of chairman, but remained mum when asked if he is leaving the CPI(M). Sasi’s recent political moves had drawn attention.

He stayed away from the LDF's development march led by Govindan, citing health reasons.

His decision not to attend either Govindan's march or Opposition Leader V. D. Satheesan’s yatra had triggered debate, with questions raised over why a CPI(M) leader felt compelled to clarify his stand regarding an Opposition programme.

His earlier appearance on a stage alongside leaders of the Indian Union Muslim League had also fuelled speculation about shifting political equations.

Within the CPI(M), Sasi had earlier been demoted, including removal from the district committee.

Tensions escalated during the local body elections when a section identified as his supporters contested with and without UDF backing, angering party leadership.

While his supporters hoped for a reconciliation before the Assembly polls, Sasi reportedly sought withdrawal of disciplinary action against those who backed him, a demand the district leadership was unwilling to accept.

With Ottapalam emerging as a possible battleground if Sasi switches sides, his resignation signals fresh churn in Palakkad politics at a critical juncture.

Meanwhile E.N.Suresh Babu the Palakkad district CPI-M secretary confirmed that Sasi has submitted his resignation and at the moment he is in the CPI(M).

Senior party leader and former State Minister A.K.Balan, also from Palakkad said he is not an astrologer to predict what will happen next.

Sasi, according to sources, is likely to meet the media on Friday.