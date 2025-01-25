Padma awards announced: Balakrishna and Dr. Nageshwar Reddy honoured with Padma Vibhushan

In a momentous announcement on the occasion of Republic Day, the President of India has approved the conferment of 139 Padma Awards for the year 2025. These prestigious awards, one of the highest civilian honors in the country, recognize outstanding achievements in various fields including art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service.

The awards are categorized into three distinct levels: Padma Vibhushan for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order, and Padma Shri for distinguished service across any field. This year’s list features 7 Padma Vibhushan awards, 19 Padma Bhushan awards, and 113 Padma Shri awards.

Among the awardees seven were from the Telugu states Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which includes Balakrishna and Duvvur Nageshwar Reddy honoured with Padma Bhushan. In addition to the Padma Bhushan recipients, several distinguished individuals have been selected for the Padma Shri awards.

Among the Padma Shri winners are, KL Krishna of AP for his significant contributions to Education and Literature from Andhra Pradesh, Madugula Nagaphani Sharma recognized for his remarkable work in the Arts, also hailing from AP, Manda Krishna Madiga honoured for his impactful role in Public Affairs from Telangana, Miriyala Apparao posthumously for his contributions to the Arts, representing AP, V Raghavendracharya Panchamukhi, acknowledged for his excellence in Literature and Education, also from AP.



