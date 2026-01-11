Pahalgam terror attack mastermind Kasuri boasts of Pakistan Army ties, issues threats to India

In a startling revelation that further exposes the alleged deep nexus between Pakistan's military and banned terrorist outfits, Saifullah Kasuri, Deputy Chief of the Hafiz Saeed-led Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), openly admitted receiving regular invitations from the Pakistan Army to attend its events and lead funeral prayers for soldiers, Page 3 News has reported.

The comments came during an address to children at an event organised in a school in Pakistan, captured in a recently surfaced undated video that has since gone viral.

Kasuri, identified by Indian security agencies as the mastermind behind the horrific Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians -- mostly Hindu tourists -- in Jammu and Kashmir's scenic Baisaran meadow, used the platform to taunt India, the report said.

He claimed that his presence alone scares New Delhi and issued provocative threats, while boasting about his growing notoriety following accusations of conspiring and designing the massacre.

"India is scared because of me," he reportedly declared, drawing cheers from the gathering as quoted by the report.

The LeT leader's admission directly contradicts Pakistan's longstanding claims to the international community that it has cracked down on terrorist groups operating from its soil.

"By publicly acknowledging formal invitations from the military, including to perform religious rites for fallen soldiers, Kasuri's remarks highlight what Indian officials and analysts describe as institutional support for proscribed organisations like LeT," the report added.

The Pahalgam attack, carried out by terrorists linked to LeT through its proxy The Resistance Front (TRF), triggered a major escalation between India and Pakistan.

In retaliation, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, conducting precision missile and drone strikes on nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, targeting camps and facilities associated with LeT, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and other terror groups.

The four-day conflict, involving intense cross-border exchanges, ended with an understanding to cease hostilities on May 10, 2025.

Kasuri, also known by aliases such as Sajid Saifullah Jatt or Khalid, has previously defended the terror group's actions, acknowledging the damage caused by Operation Sindoor to terror hideouts but insisting that India had erred by focusing only on infrastructure rather than escalating further.

He reiterated LeT's unwavering commitment to the "Kashmir mission" and declared the outfit would never abandon its objectives.

The latest video has reignited concerns over Pakistan's dual policy on terrorism, raising questions about accountability and the extent of state involvement with militant groups.

Indian authorities view Kasuri's brazen public appearance and statements as evidence of unchecked freedom enjoyed by designated terrorists, even as they address young audiences.