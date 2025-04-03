Pak Army suffers casualties as intrusion bid foiled in Poonch

Jammu: After three suspicious mine blasts on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, heavy firing by the Indian Army has reportedly resulted in five casualties of the Pakistani Army and the terrorists

The firing took place late Tuesday night.

Defence sources said the Pakistan Army and terrorists are reported to have suffered five casualties in its attempt to force the infiltration of terrorists from the Krishna Ghati (KG) sector of the LoC in Poonch district.

The intrusion bid was made amidst three powerful blasts on the LoC. There has, however, been no official statement on the incident.

Sources said the Pakistan Army opened fire intending to give cover to infiltrating terrorists Tuesday evening, but the alert Indian troops immediately retaliated, leading to exchanges that lasted a few minutes. Earlier Tuesday, three blasts took place on the LoC, which were reportedly linked to an infiltration attempt by the terrorists.

“The intrusion bid by the terrorists aided and abetted by the Pakistan Army has been successfully thwarted,” the sources said. The same sources said that there were at least five casualties of terrorists and the Pakistan Army. However, the exact number of casualties couldn’t be ascertained immediately.

The Pakistan Army has been trying to push terrorists into this side to create disturbances, but their attempts have been foiled by the troops who have been maintaining high alert on the LoC in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

“Numbers of the terrorists and Pakistan Army personnel killed on the LoC couldn’t be ascertained immediately, but there was hectic movement on the Pakistan side. Ambulances were seen taking several rounds across LoC in the KG sector. “There has been a ceasefire going on between the India and Pakistan Armies on LoC and International Border since February 2021. The ceasefire is being maintained, barring few incidents of violations by the Pakistan side to push terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir,” sources said. Meanwhile, security forces launched search operations in five areas of the Poonch district on Wednesday. The operations are part of enhanced security measures aimed at maintaining high vigilance in the border district, the officials said.

The search operations were conducted by joint teams of the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the police and units of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The areas where these operations were conducted include hinterland and border areas such as Behramgalla-Chatran Sailan, Kala Jhoola, and Nakka Nar forest in Gursai Mastandara Jabri and Chajala-Seagi areas of Mankote.