Pakistan acknowledges Indian strike on Noor Khan airbase; BJP hails Army's valour

BJP Bihar chief Dilip Jaiswal on Saturday asserted that Pakistan has officially acknowledged India's military action during Operation Sindoor, marking a significant diplomatic and strategic victory for India.

Jaiswal said Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had admitted during a Friday night address that India targeted Noor Khan Airbase on May 10 around 2.30 a.m.

He claimed Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir informed Sharif over a secure line that India's ballistic missiles had struck the airbase and surrounding areas.

"Now slowly, the full details of India's operation are coming out. The entire world is acknowledging the courage and bravery shown by our armed forces," said Jaiswal.

In a strategic follow-up, the Government of India has formed seven all-party parliamentary teams, which will visit key global partners, including UN Security Council member states, later this month.

The objective is to present India's stance against cross-border terrorism and highlight the military action taken under Operation Sindoor.

Senior BJP MP and former Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has been appointed as the head of one such delegation.

"Our representatives will place India's view firmly on international platforms," said Jaiswal, calling it a major diplomatic and anti-terrorism initiative.

Jaiswal also confirmed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Bihar later this month.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Bihar on May 29. He will arrive in Patna on May 29 and is likely to inaugurate the extended terminal building at Patna Airport in the evening. On May 30, he will visit Vikramganj, where he will be expected to address a massive rally,” Jaiswal said.

This will be the second Prime Minister's visit to Bihar in the last 50 days. Earlier, he visited Bihar's Jhanjharpur subdivision in the Madhubani district after the Pahalgam terror attack.

This visit is seen as strategically important in the context of national security developments and upcoming political mobilisation ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections.