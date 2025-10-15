Pakistan Launches Airstrikes In Afghanistan’s Kandahar After Border Clashes; Over 50 Killed

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan escalated sharply after fresh clashes broke out along their border on Tuesday night, leaving more than 50 people dead, including soldiers and civilians from both sides. Pakistan’s military confirmed launching retaliatory airstrikes inside Afghanistan’s Kandahar province following what it described as “unprovoked firing” by Afghan Taliban forces and local militants.

Officials reported that the Pakistani army repelled twin attacks on major border outposts, killing about 20 Taliban fighters near Spin Boldak. Additional overnight clashes along the northwest border reportedly resulted in around 30 more Taliban casualties. Afghan authorities, however, claimed that 15 civilians, including women and children, were killed and dozens injured during the bombardment.

Pakistan’s border district of Orakzai also witnessed fighting, where six Pakistani paramilitary personnel were killed. In response, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid accused Islamabad of using heavy weapons against Afghan positions.

The renewed hostilities come days after both nations exchanged strikes over an earlier incident that saw Afghanistan targeting Pakistani soldiers in retaliation for an alleged air raid on Kabul. Pakistan claimed to have “responded with full force,” killing several Taliban members and a top Pakistani Taliban commander. Efforts by Qatar and Saudi Arabia had temporarily calmed the conflict, but the fragile peace appears to have collapsed amid the latest escalation.