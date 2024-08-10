Pakistani drone, 3 kg heroin seized near International Border in Rajasthan

Jaipur: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday seized three kg of heroin worth Rs 15 crore in a drone near the India-Pakistan border in Anupgarh district of Rajasthan, officials said.

After finding the drone, the BSF along with the police started a search operation in the entire area.

The BSF officials said: "The drone was found in one Kaluram Nayak's field near 30 APD village of Anupgarh. The farmer reported the incident to police after seeing the drone in the field at 4.15 a.m. on Saturday. Soon after, the team reached the spot and recovered three kg of heroin tied in a yellow packet along with the Pakistani drone from the field."

According to BSF officials, the drone was sent from Pakistan to smuggle heroin to India, but due to a technical fault or battery discharge, the drone fell in the field near the border, foiling a smuggling bid.

The BSF had already received input that Pakistan was planning to send heroin through drones and had blocked the International Border near the Anupgarh district at various places.

The BSF officials also informed the police after the farmer called them.

Station House Officer, Anil Kumar, said that when Kaluram Nayak, a resident of 30 APD village, went to his field where he saw a drone.

When BSF officials reached the spot, heroin was recovered in a yellow packet along with the drone.

Later, the BSF officials informed the Anupgarh police.

SHO Kumar added that a case has been registered and an investigation will be done.

BSF jawans have also shot down Pakistani drones several times earlier in the past.