Pakistani groups to protest against "fascist Indian government" on Republic Day in London

According to reports, a group of Pakistani protesters have planned to protest outside the Indian embassy in London on Republic Day and burn copies of the Indian Constitution. Responding to the reports, the Indian High Commissioner Ruchi Ghanshyam has expressed concerns over the planned protest with authorities in the United Kingdom.

The official has contacted Home Secretary of UK, Priti Patel over the reports.

The High Commission took to Twitter and said, "High Commissioner called on Home Secretary Priti Patel & discussed issues of mutual interest to take forward India-UK ties. She conveyed security and safety concerns flowing from planned protests including on Republic Day at India House."

President of Overseas Friends of BJP, Kuldeep Singh Shekhawat said, "We are writing letters to Mayor of London, Met Police commissioner and Home Secretary. We are also starting a community response document to be submitted to the PM."

Protesters have been mobilising people in large numbers to join the agitation on January 26. 5000 people are estimated to join the agitation.

Clarifying the reports, Fahim Kayani, President Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK, one of the organisations involved in planning the protest said, "Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK and all like-minded organisations who are seeking peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute are part of the protest. There is no question of hurting any sentiments by burning the flag or Constitution. We hope common Indians will come out in support of seeking a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions. We strongly protest against fascist policies of the government. We want to hold the perpetrators accountable for mass killings, gang rapes, false flag operations, orchestrating social chaos and wrecking economic havoc in Kashmir."

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, Assembly member for Brent and Harrow, Navin Shah has requested him to call upon the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Cressida Dick and Home Secretary Priti Patel to "ban or impose restrictive conditions" like he did the last time with the Diwali protest.

In the letter, he wrote: "so that peace, order and community cohesion is maintained," Shah in his letter to the Mayor said, "I fully appreciate that operational matters are for the Met Police to determine and the decision to ban or impose restrictive conditions upon a March or Rally rests entirely within the remit of the Home Secretary, rather than with you or the Met Police. This is why I would like you to urgently bring these concerns to the attention of the Met Commissioner, Cressida Dick, and the Home Secretary, Priti Patel and obtain assurances that the necessary protections will be in place on the day of the protest."