Pakistani Terrorist Killed As Security Forces Foil Infiltration Attempt In Uri

Security forces foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Uri sector after launching a joint operation based on specific intelligence inputs. The operation was conducted by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Buchhar area of Baramulla district late on the night of March 14–15.

According to officials, troops laid an ambush in the area after receiving information about a possible infiltration attempt. During surveillance, soldiers detected suspicious movement of a militant hiding in dense vegetation.

When security personnel challenged the suspect, the militant opened indiscriminate fire, triggering a brief exchange of gunfire. During the encounter, one suspected Pakistani terrorist was killed.

Following the gunfight, security forces recovered war-like stores from the site, including an AK rifle, pistols and a large quantity of ammunition.

Officials said search operations are continuing in the area to ensure that no other infiltrators are present. The operation highlights ongoing efforts by security forces to prevent cross-border infiltration attempts along the Line of Control.