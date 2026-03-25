  1. Home
  2. News
  3. National
News

Palam fire tragedy: NHRC notice to Delhi govt, police chief

  • Created On:  25 March 2026 12:50 PM IST
Palam fire tragedy: NHRC notice to Delhi govt, police chief
X

The NHRC on Tuesday said it has issued a notice to the Delhi government and the city’s police chief over the death of nine members of a family in a fire incident in Palam area earlier this month, and sought a detailed report on it in two weeks.

Reportedly, the fire brigade teams’ hydraulic crane allegedly “developed some technical snag” resulting in delayed rescue operation. Locals have said that timely functioning of the equipment could have saved more lives, the National Human Rights Commission said in a statement.

A 70-year-old woman and three young girls -- one just three years old -- of the family were killed in the massive fire that tore through a four-storey residential building in southwest Delhi’s Palam area on March 18 morning.

The NHRC said it has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that nine members of a family died and three others sustained injuries in the fire. The Commission has observed that the content of the news report, if true, raises a serious issue of violation of human rights. Therefore, it has issued notices to the chief secretary and the commissioner of police of Delhi, seeking a detailed report on it within two weeks. It is expected to include the status of compensation disbursement to the aggrieved and the injured persons, the statement said.

Tags

NHRC NoticePalam Fire IncidentDelhi Fire TragedyHuman Rights ViolationFire Safety Delhi
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Apple Plans Smarter Siri With Standalone App and Chat-Style Experience

Apple is reimagining Siri with advanced AI, deeper app control, and a chat-style interface to rival modern assistants.

Apple Plans Smarter Siri With Standalone App and Chat-Style Experience

National News

More
Share it
X