Palaniswami, AIADMK leaders set to meet HM Shah in Chennai today; Panneerselvam awaits appointment

AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition in Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), is set to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chennai on Thursday, along with senior leaders K.P. Munusamy and S.P. Velumani.

The meeting follows a prior discussion between EPS and HM Shah held in New Delhi on March 25.

With the 2026 Assembly elections on the horizon, both parties are reportedly exploring possibilities for renewed cooperation.

Interestingly, expelled AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam has also sought an appointment with HM Shah during his visit to Chennai, further heightening political intrigue.

Sources close to Palaniswami say that the senior AIADMK leadership has stayed back in Chennai over the weekend, rather than returning to their native districts — a deviation from their usual practice when the Assembly is not in session.

The reason is that they are awaiting communication from the BJP’s national leadership regarding the high-stakes meeting with the Home Minister.

Adding to the tension within the AIADMK is the recent discreet meeting between senior party leader K.A. Sengottaiyan and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

These meetings—held in both Delhi and Chennai over a span of 10 days—have reportedly created an uneasy atmosphere within the party.

Sengottaiyan, who has publicly expressed dissatisfaction with Palaniswami in recent months, is seen by some as attempting to open an independent line of communication with the BJP.

A source from the Palaniswami camp remarked, “They are keen to bring up several concerns, including engagement with Sengottaiyan, during their discussion with HM Shah.”

HM Shah’s visit is packed with political significance.

Apart from AIADMK-related discussions, he is also expected to hold meetings with senior BJP functionaries as the party gears up for the Assembly polls.

With multiple political threads converging, HM Shah’s visit is seen as a potential turning point for the BJP’s strategy in Tamil Nadu and for the future of its alliance with the AIADMK.