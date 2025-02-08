Pall of gloom at AAP office after EC trends indicate BJP well above majority mark

As the Election Commission trends indicated the BJP was well above the halfway mark in the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday, a pall of gloom descended at the AAP office while celebrations broke out at the BJP headquarters.

Disappointed over the trends, neither the AAP leaders are making any statements nor their otherwise active social media handles have any new messages.

It is being said that the AAP is making a wait-and-watch approach and wants to see what the actual results are

As per the current trends, AAP's top leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi are trailing.

AAP Convenor and former Chief Minister Kejriwal, contesting from the New Delhi Assembly constituency, was trailing behind the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Parvesh Verma and Atishi was trailing in Kalkaji behind the BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri.

Other AAP leaders Satyendar Jain and Saurabh Bhardwaj were also trailing.

However, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was ahead in Jangpura. Amanatullah Khan was also leading in Okhla and Imran Hussain in Ballimaran.

Earlier, Chief Minister Atishi exuded confidence in AAP's return to power and called the election a battle between good and evil, while Bharadwaj predicted that the AAP would win at least 40-45 seats.

Reacting to the trends, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said: "We can see the blessings of the people of Delhi. We are confident that the tally will remain the same till the end.

Bidhuri said this is the people's decision to Kejriwal's "failure" and his "lies".

"The false promises he made over the past 10 years have been exposed. That is why the AAP will go, and the BJP will come to power in Delhi," he remarked.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly went to polls on February 5.

According to the present trends, the BJP was leading on 44 seats while the AAP was ahead on 26.