Pallishree Mela records good sales at Bali Jatra

Cuttack: The historic Bali Jatra is famous for offering a wide range of rural and indigenous products. The national-level Pallishree Mela 2024, organised by Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS), as part of the Bali Jatra, has garnered an overwhelming response from visitors with sales figures reaching new heights. The Mela witnessed sales of ₹79 lakh on November 15, ₹1.29 crore on November 16 and an impressive ₹2.68 crore on November 17.

Pallishree Mela features 500 stalls, including 30 food stalls and 25 ground displays, highlighting Odisha’s rich cultural heritage and entrepreneurial spirit. ORMAS Joint CEO Bipin Rout said the event’s unique selling point lies in its five thematic stalls which showcase Odisha’s best offers. These include innovative products such as arrowroot, ‘agarbattis,’ lemongrass-based items, exquisite terracotta crafts and rare rural products.

“I came from Lucknow. The organic products here, especially lemongrass items, are of excellent quality. This is a fantastic platform for artisans,” said Anita Verma, a visitor from Uttar Pradesh. Ravi Mehra, a tourist from Punjab, said, “The terracotta art, dokra and handloom products are incredible. Events like these truly promote the richness of Indian craftsmanship.”

Pallishree Mela has become a key attraction in Bali Jatra offering a platform to support local artisans and experience the richness of Odisha’s traditions. Thanks to ORMAS authorities for taking such initiatives and gathering all artisans and entrepreneurs in one platform, said Shankar Singh from Delhi.