Panchayat in Ernakulam Took Initiative To Allocate Funds To Distribute Menstural Cups

The Palakuzha Panchayat in the district of Ernakulam may be the first in the state to designate plan monies for the distribution of menstruation cups to its female residents. The panchayat's decision to introduce the menstrual cup is based on its recognition that sanitary pads are both an environmental and economical burden for the underprivileged due to incorrect disposal.

According to KA Jaya, president of the Palakuzha panchayat, a household needs to budget between Rs 350 and Rs 500 per month for the purchase of sanitary pads. She stated that the lack of a proper disposal procedure for sanitary pads, also contributes to environmental problems.

They chose to make the menstrual cup available to the women in the panchayat in order to address both of these problems. The family does not need to invest a lot of money because menstrual cups typically last 10 years or less. The Kudumbashree Gender Resource Center and Palakuzha Kudumbashree Kendra will collaborate with the panchayat to carry out the project. In accordance with its yearly strategy for the fiscal year 2022–2023, it has set aside Rs 26,000.

She stated that as part of the project's initial phase, we intend to give the women in the panchayat close to 100 menstruation cups. They must launch an awareness campaign in order to eradicate the taboo surrounding using the cup because so many of them have reservations. 80 women have signed up for the project thus far. With the assistance of Kudumbashree employees, they have also developed a door-to-door campaign to spread the word about the benefits of cups.