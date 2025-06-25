Live
Pankaj Dwivedi Removed as Executive Director of Union Bank of India
The central government has removed Pankaj Dwivedi from his post as Executive Director of Union Bank of India. He will return to his earlier role as General Manager at Punjab & Sind Bank. His appointment had faced a legal challenge over past allegations and lack of vigilance clearance.
Dwivedi was made ED in March 2024. Now, he will go back to his old job as General Manager (GM) at Punjab & Sind Bank, according to a government notice seen by NDTV Profit. This is one of the rare cases where a senior officer like an ED is moved back to a lower post.
The government said in a notice dated June 24, 2025, that his appointment as ED has been cancelled and he has stopped working in that role immediately.
His appointment had earlier been questioned in a public interest case filed in the Delhi High Court in August 2024. The case was filed by a woman who had accused Dwivedi of sexual harassment and corruption in 2018. She said he was given the ED post without getting the required clearance from the vigilance department