Panneerselvam welcomes AIADMK unity efforts, supports Dhinakaran and Sengottaiyan

Chennai: Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday extended support to Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran and senior AIADMK leader K.A. Sengottaiyan, making it clear that he personally had no specific demand to rejoin the AIADMK.

Speaking to reporters in Madurai, Panneerselvam said he wholeheartedly welcomed all efforts to unify the AIADMK and assured his complete cooperation. “Everyone desires unification. Only if that happens can the ideals of party founder M.G. Ramachandran and late supremo J. Jayalalithaa be realised,” he said.

Panneerselvam’s remarks came against the backdrop of Sengottaiyan, who was recently relieved of party responsibilities after setting a 10-day deadline for bringing back expelled leaders to strengthen the AIADMK. Expressing confidence in Sengottaiyan’s stand, he said, “My best wishes, let his demands succeed.”

On Dhinakaran’s recent comment that he would consider aligning with the NDA again if Edappadi K Palaniswami was not projected as the chief ministerial candidate for the 2026 Assembly elections, Panneerselvam remarked that it was a “good opinion.” He added philosophically, “There is no friend or enemy in politics. In future, anything may happen.”

When asked whether he would accept Palaniswami as the CM candidate if he re-entered the AIADMK, Panneerselvam said several issues still needed discussion. He underlined that six cases relating to the AIADMK leadership dispute were pending in court, which he described as the “basis of our Dharma yudham.” He further expressed confidence that political changes would unfold as elections drew near. Dismissing suggestions that the BJP was attempting to divide the AIADMK, Panneerselvam said he did not think so. He also clarified that he had not received any invitation from the BJP’s top leadership in Delhi, unlike Sengottaiyan, who had recently met Union Ministers Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss AIADMK’s unification.

Panneerselvam, once a trusted aide of Jayalalithaa, along with VK Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran, was expelled from the AIADMK following the leadership tussle with Palaniswami. His latest remarks signal an openness to reconciliation but stop short of setting conditions for his return.



