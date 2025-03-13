Pappu Yadav accuses ruling and oppn leaders of following BJP's agenda

Patna : Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, on Thursday, alleged that both ruling and opposition parties in Bihar are indirectly promoting Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) agenda instead of addressing real issues.

He claimed that the BJP is setting the narrative in Bihar, and leaders from Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) are unknowingly pushing it forward.

Yadav said that key issues like Bihar Public Service Commission exams, school cooks' stipends, and Jeevika workers are being neglected as JD-U and RJD continue to blame each other.

He has launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing it of bringing 'Babas' (saints) into Bihar as part of its election strategy ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.

"BJP is using religious figures to influence voters before the elections. The Bihar government should ban the entry of these 'Babas' into the state," Yadav said.

Asked about the Sambhal mosque issue, Pappu Yadav dismissed the controversy over the covering of a mosque, saying, "Leave it, this is not an agenda anymore."

He claimed that the issue was created by the BJP to divert public attention.

He accused the BJP of focusing only on Hindu-Muslim debates instead of addressing real issues.

He condemned the politicisation of Holi and Ramzan, saying that Bihar has always celebrated these festivals together, and it will not tolerate any division among communities.

Pappu Yadav, while referring to the recent controversy over CM Nitish Kumar's alleged remarks about women, reminded, "PM Modi himself had criticised Nitish Kumar during the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. Now, Rabri Devi criticised him over the same issue."

He acknowledged former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi's claim that CM Nitish Kumar disrespects women and sarcastically remarked, "Due to his old age, mistakes are natural for him."

Asked about the law and order situation in Bihar, Yadav criticised the Bihar CM for the deteriorating law and order situation, citing the Araria incident, where an Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajiv Ranjan Mall was killed in a scuffle with criminals and villagers on Wednesday night.

With political tensions rising in Bihar, Pappu Yadav's statements add fuel to the ongoing debate over BJP's role in shaping the state's political and religious landscape.