Pappu Yadav alleges political vendetta, questions Bihar govt

Patna: Purnea Lok Sabha MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav on Tuesday released a strongly worded written statement addressed to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and senior administrative and political leaders, alleging that cases are being filed against him one after another to harass and silence him.

His statement came shortly after an MP-MLA court granted him bail in a 31-year-old case, even as the court sent him to judicial custody in two other cases - one related to an alleged Model Code of Conduct violation in Gardanibagh and another for allegedly obstructing government officials in Budha Colony.

The second case stems from a confrontation on February 6, when police arrived at his Mandiri residence to arrest him.

“I don’t know who is running the government today. I knew Bihar was being run by Nitish Kumar, whom I respected like an elder brother. This is not the government of that Nitish Kumar,” Yadav said, recalling his past political support for the Chief Minister, including standing by him during difficult political phases.

Yadav claimed he never sought personal favours from Nitish Kumar during his 20-year tenure and never attacked leaders like Shakuni Choudhary or Samrat Choudhary personally.

“Please tell the people of Bihar what my crime is. Is it a crime to raise questions?” he asked.

Referring to his arrests in 2017, during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now in 2026, Yadav alleged a pattern of personal animosity and misuse of power for raising issues related to students, governance failures and, most recently, the death of a NEET aspirant.

“My struggle is for the safety of Bihar’s daughters. What was my crime?” he asked.

Targeting senior police officials, Yadav said, “I don’t know who is the king and who is the slave, but the public knows everything,” adding that truth cannot be suppressed through intimidation.

The MP also questioned the timing of the fresh cases, noting that he had shared public platforms with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Nitish Kumar recently without any objection from the police.

“All these cases are related to protests and the code of conduct. Not a single case against me is criminal,” he said.

Expressing faith in the judiciary, Yadav said the fight would go up to the Supreme Court if necessary.

“In a democracy, the people and the courts are supreme, not the government,” he asserted.

He thanked opposition leaders and political figures across party lines, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Chandrashekhar Azad ‘Ravan’, Sanjay Singh, Manoj Jha, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and leaders from Congress, CPI(ML), RJD and other parties for standing by him during what he described as a difficult phase.

“I have walked the path of struggle and truth since 1985. My voice has never stopped, and it never will,” Yadav said, adding that he would continue to fight for justice for the NEET aspirant and for the dignity and safety of women in Bihar.



