Pappu Yadav arrested, reportedly for raising NEET case, says Jitan Ram Manjhi

Union MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Sunday said that Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav was arrested, reportedly for actively raising the issue of the suspicious death of a NEET aspirant in Patna.

Responding to a media query during a press conference in Gaya, Manjhi said he did not wish to make extensive comments on the matter, as it is sub judice.

"I don't want to say much about it, but it is being said that Pappu Yadav was arrested as he was raising the NEET aspirant death case. He was arrested in an old case. This is a legal matter, so we cannot comment further," Manjhi said.

Referring to the NEET aspirant's death, the Union Minister described the incident as extremely painful and termed it a murder.

"The incident involving the NEET aspirant was extremely painful. It was a murder. Bihar Home Minister Samrat Choudhary has clearly stated that the accused will not be spared and has appealed to people to come forward with evidence," Manjhi said.

He added that multiple agencies were investigating the case.

"The case, probed by the SIT and CID, has now been handed over to the CBI. If further agencies are required, the government will not hesitate," he said.

Pappu Yadav was arrested late Friday night in connection with a 31-year-old case related to a rented property.

An FIR in the matter was registered at the Gardanibagh Police Station in 1995.

He is currently under 14-day judicial custody and has been admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) due to health issues.

Sources said he is likely to be shifted to Beur Jail, Patna, once his condition stabilises.

Pappu Yadav has been vocal since the NEET aspirant death case surfaced in Patna.

He visited Jehanabad multiple times to meet and console the victim's family and repeatedly demanded strict action against those responsible.

The NEET aspirant was found unconscious under mysterious circumstances at Shambhu Girls' Hostel in Chitragupt Nagar on January 6 and later succumbed to her injuries at a private hospital on January 11.

The post-mortem examination and FSL reports have stated that sexual assault cannot be ruled out, intensifying political and public pressure for a thorough investigation.