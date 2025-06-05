Parents’ delegation meets LoP Atish

New Delhi: A delegation of parents representing students from over 70 private schools in Delhi met Leader of Opposition Atishi on Wednesday to express concerns over the proposed Delhi Fee Regulation Bill, 2025.

The group, part of the United Parents Voice (UPV) an umbrella body, highlighted several challenges faced by students and parents, including alleged instances of mental distress caused by fee-related matters, lack of consultation in policy-making, and the need for transparency in school fee structures, according to a statement. Some students have faced difficulties such as being removed from school rolls, denied access to classes or excluded from school communication channels due to unresolved fee issues. In certain cases, they claimed academic results were withheld, leading to emotional stress among children.

The delegation also said that the drafting of the Delhi Fee Regulation Bill did not include inputs from parent associations, despite parents being key stakeholders in the education process, it stated. Speaking after the meeting, Atishi assured the delegation of her support. “We will raise this issue through all available platforms, including the Assembly and the media,” she said, emphasising the need for a transparent and participatory approach to education reforms.

Atishi said that the Aam Aadmi Party has long supported people-centric causes and would continue to stand with parents and students. The delegation submitted a list of key demands, which include a temporary suspension of the proposed Bill and ordinance, a minimum 30-day public consultation period, rollback of unapproved fee hikes since 2019, and strict enforcement of existing guidelines issued by the Directorate of Education.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood in a press conference presenting the report of 100 days of work said, “The newly introduced Delhi School Education Transparency Bill has curbed arbitrary practices in private schools. Parents can no longer be forced to buy uniforms or books from specific shops.” “For 27 years, private schools went unchecked, but our government has taken strict steps to ensure transparency,” Sood said.