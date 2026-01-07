Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Registrations cross 4 crore, PM Modi invites #ExamWarriors

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday underlined the importance of staying calm and confident during examinations as registrations for Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2026 crossed the 4-crore mark, with four days still remaining before the application window closes on January 11.

As per official data, a total of 4,03,12,346 participants had registered for the ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha as of January 7, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. This includes 3,75,00,671 students, 22,89,974 teachers, and 5,21,701 parents.

Sharing his thoughts on social media platform X, PM Modi said, “The Class X and XII Board Exams are approaching and so is this year’s #ParikshaPeCharcha! Looking forward to interacting with students, parents and teachers on different aspects of exams, most notably ways to overcome exam stress, remaining calm, confident and appearing for exams with a smile. I wish to hear from the #ExamWarriors, be it their questions or their experiences which can motivate others…”

The registration figures have already surpassed last year’s milestone. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 had set a Guinness World Record with 3.53 crore registrations, earning recognition for registering the “Most people on a Citizen Engagement Platform in one month.”

Students, teachers, and parents who wish to participate in PPC 2026 can apply through the official portal innovateindia1.mygov.in. Applicants need to click on the ‘Participate Now’ button, select their category, fill in the required details, and submit the form. A printout of the application can be taken for future reference.

The Prime Minister will interact with selected participants during the event, answering questions related to exam stress, preparation strategies, and overall well-being.

The exact date of the event is yet to be announced. Selected questions submitted during registration would be featuring in the live interaction.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual initiative aimed at reducing exam-related stress, promoting effective preparation techniques, and encouraging a balanced approach to education and personal development. Further details are available on the official website innovateindia1.mygov.in.



