Pariksha Pe Charcha: Class 12 Delhi student Vaibhav thanks PM Modi for positive impact on exam preparation

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) Vaibhav Kanaujia, a 12th-grade student from Janakpuri, Delhi, shared his excitement after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the "Pariksha Pe Charcha" programme. He expressed gratitude and showered praise on the Prime Minister for personally offering him ‘til ladoos’ during the programme.

Vaibhav's meeting with PM Modi was a special and exciting experience for him, and he felt honoured to receive such a warm gesture. He said that even his neighbours were proud of him to have learnt that PM Modi interacted with him at the popular programme.

Vaibhav explained how PM Modi shared ways to address the challenges and stress the students face during their exams. The PM also advised them to treat exams as a festival and to face them like warriors.

Vaibhav further told IANS that initially, there was a lot of fear surrounding the board exams, which are quite different from regular school exams. However, after attending the “Pariksha Pe Charcha” programme, he felt a sense of relief and all his stress vanished.

Vaibhav admitted that he never thought he would meet the Prime Minister, but his encounter made him realise the importance of staying calm and motivated during exams. He also pointed out that people often don’t take exams as seriously as they should, and PM Modi’s advice helped him, and others see things differently.

Vaibhav's family, including his parents, were overjoyed and surprised by the opportunity he had to meet the Prime Minister. They also appreciated the "Pariksha Pe Charcha" programme, acknowledging how it reduces stress not only for students but also for their parents.

Vaibhav’s father, Sunil Kanaujia, praised the initiative, stating that such programmes should continue to help reduce exam-related stress for both children and parents. He also mentioned that Vaibhav had appeared for his 10th board exams without stress and believed the same would happen for his 12th exams, thanks to the positive influence of the Prime Minister's programme.

Vaibhav’s mother, Seema Kanaujia, also lauded the Prime Minister’s efforts and suggested that programmes like “Pariksha Pe Charcha” should continue as they help in reducing stress for both students and their parents.



