Pariksha Pe Charcha: Radhika Gupta discusses AI, mental health with students

New Delhi: Edelweiss Asset Management’s MD and CEO, Radhika Gupta, on Monday expressed her happiness on being part of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, calling it an important and much-needed initiative.

“I felt really happy to be a part of this event. When I received the invitation, I was quite surprised,” she said during an exclusive interview with IANS.

Gupta further stated that the event facilitated discussions on key contemporary issues like artificial intelligence (AI) and mental health with students.

"Platforms like ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ provide students with an opportunity to openly discuss mental health, time management, and technology-related concerns as they face the immense stress and pressure in today’s fast-paced world," she noted.

Gupta also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ability to inspire individuals, whether athletes or professionals, by engaging with them as a friend and motivator.

She stated that being given such an opportunity as a citizen and an achiever was a significant experience.

According to Gupta, this year’s edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ addressed pressing issues that were not relevant two decades ago, such as AI and mental health.

"When such topics are discussed by the Prime Minister, they naturally become part of conversations in households and society, helping spread awareness," she added.

On a separate note, Gupta also commented on the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) recent decision to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points.

The RBI has reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent. This marks the first instance in five years that the central bank has cut interest rates. The last time a rate reduction was implemented was in May 2020.

"Lower interest rates will reduce borrowing costs, encouraging investments and consumption, which will ultimately boost the economy," Gupta mentioned.

Gupta further mentioned that despite global uncertainties, India’s economy is progressing at a steady pace.

"Increasing the Income-Tax exemption limit and reducing the repo rate are steps in the right direction. These measures will help accelerate the country’s development," she emphasised.