Paris Olympics: May you be victorious, Priyanka Gandhi extends wishes to Team India

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday extended greetings to the Indian contingent at the Paris Olympics and expressed hope that they will make the nation proud yet again, with their medal wins.

Taking to X, the Congress leader said that all players of Team India are ready for every challenge and the country has a lot of expectations from all of them.

“Best wishes to all the players of the Indian team. May you be victorious!” she wrote on X.

पेरिस में ओलंपिक का आगाज हो चुका है। हमारी टीम इंडिया के सभी खिलाड़ी हर चुनौती के लिए तैयार हैं और देश को आप सबसे काफी उम्मीदें हैं।



भारतीय टीम के सभी खिलाड़ियों को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। विजयी भव! https://t.co/dhdWhgdCiA — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 27, 2024

Priyanka’s greeting to the athletes comes just ahead of India beginning its campaign in the month-long sporting extravaganza.



Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also extended wishes to the Indian athletes and said that their medals and glory will inspire future generations.

“On behalf of the Indian National Congress, I join the nation in wishing our incredibly talented Indian athletes all the best for the Paris,” he wrote on X.

Notably, Team India has begun its campaign in the Paris Olympics with a couple of events slated for Saturday. On Day 1 of the quadrennial event, the Indian athletes will be in action in at least seven disciplines including hockey, shooting and badminton.

In shooting, Elavenil Valarivan and Sandeep Singh, Arjun Babuta and Ramita Jindal will compete in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification at 12:30 PM followed by 10m Air Pistol Men’s Qualification, in which Arjun Singh Cheema and Sarabjot Singh will be in action.

Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan will also start their campaign on Saturday with 10m Air Pistol Women’s Qualification at 4 pm.

In Tennis, Rohan Bopanna and Sriram Balaji will take on the French pair of Fabian Reboul and Edouard Roger Vasselin in the men's doubles first-round match at 3:30 pm.

In Badminton, Lakshya Sen will be up against Kevin Gua Cordon in the men's singles group stage match at 7:10 pm.