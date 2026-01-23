Parivahan Sewa Sarathi Online Vehicle Portal
Parivahan Sewa Sarathi is the official online vehicle and driving licence portal of the Government of India, offering services like DL application, learner’s licence, appointment booking, vehicle registration, RC services, and transport-related citizen services.
Remember the days of standing in long RTO queues, juggling paperwork, and losing entire days just to renew a license? Those days are behind us. Welcome to Parivahan Sewa India's digital gateway to hassle-free vehicle and license management.
What Exactly is Parivahan Sewa?
Think of Parivahan Sewa as your personal vehicle services assistant that works 24/7. This government portal, managed by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, brings every vehicle-related task to your fingertips—from getting your first learner's license to transferring vehicle ownership.
Whether you're in Kerala or Karnataka, Mumbai or Mysore, the system connects you to your local RTO while keeping everything standardized and transparent.
Why You'll Love Using Parivahan Sewa
No More RTO Visits (Mostly)
Most tasks can be completed from your couch. Upload documents, pay fees, book appointments all online. You only visit the RTO when physical verification is absolutely necessary.
Track Everything in Real-Time
Wondering where your license application is stuck? Check instantly. No phone calls, no guesswork.
Secure and Official
Your data is protected, and every transaction is documented. No middlemen, no agents—just you and the official system.
Save Time and Money
Skip the travel costs, the waiting time, and the frustration. One user shared how they renewed their DL during lunch break—that's the kind of convenience we're talking about.
Digital Driving License: Your License, Always in Your Pocket
What Makes It Special?
Your physical driving license can get lost, damaged, or forgotten at home. A digital driving license solves all these problems. It's legally valid, accepted by traffic police nationwide, and lives securely on your phone.
Two Ways to Access Your Digital DL
1. DigiLocker (The Most Popular Choice)
DigiLocker is India's official digital document locker. Here's how to set it up:
- Download the DigiLocker app or visit digilocker.gov.in
- Sign in using your Aadhaar number
- Your driving license appears automatically in "Issued Documents"
- Show the QR code during traffic checks—police can verify it instantly
The best part? Any updates to your license reflect immediately. No waiting for physical cards in the mail.
2. mParivahan App (Built for Drivers)
This app focuses specifically on transport services:
- Download mParivahan from Play Store or App Store
- Enter your DL number and date of birth
- Create your "Virtual DL"
- Access it anytime, even offline
Many highway patrol officers now prefer digital verification—it's faster and reduces contact time during checks.
Understanding License Types: Where Does Your Journey Begin?
Learner's License (Your Training Wheels)
What it is: A 6-month permit that lets you practice driving with a licensed driver beside you.
Who needs it: Everyone. It's your mandatory first step before getting a permanent license.
What you can do:
- Practice driving under supervision
- Learn traffic rules practically
- Build confidence on actual roads
- Take your time (you can extend if needed)
What you cannot do:
- Drive alone (this is crucial—violations carry penalties)
- Drive commercially
- Use it as a permanent ID
Pro tip: Use this period seriously. The skills you build now determine your lifetime driving habits.
Permanent Driving License (Your Freedom Pass)
What it is: Your official permission to drive independently anywhere in India.
When you can apply: Only after holding your LL for the required period (usually 30 days, varies by state).
What changes: Everything. You're now a solo driver with full legal rights and responsibilities.
Am I Eligible? The Checklist You Need
Age Requirements (This Matters Most)
Vehicle Type
Minimum Age
Gearless two-wheeler
16 years
Geared motorcycle, Car
18 years
Commercial vehicles
20 years
Transport vehicles
20 years
Important note: Age calculated from your birth certificate or 10th marksheet—not what you "think" your age is.
Health Requirements
You'll need to be:
- Physically fit: Can you operate vehicle controls safely?
- Mentally fit: Any conditions that might impair judgment?
- Vision clear: Can you read number plates from required distances?
For commercial licenses, a medical certificate from an authorized doctor is mandatory. For personal vehicles, a self-declaration usually works.
Knowledge Requirements
Before your test, make sure you understand:
- Traffic signs and signals
- Right of way rules
- Speed limits for different areas
- Basic vehicle maintenance
- Emergency procedures
Documents Ready? Here's Your Checklist
Getting rejected due to incomplete documents is frustrating. Let's make sure you have everything:
For Identity Verification
- Aadhaar Card (most convenient)
- Passport
- Voter ID Card
Pick one—don't upload all three.
For Address Proof
- Aadhaar Card
- Passport
- Voter ID
- Recent utility bill (electricity, gas—must be within 3 months)
- Bank statement (recent)
For Age Proof
- Birth Certificate
- 10th standard marksheet
- Passport
Other Requirements
- Passport-size photographs (recent, specific size requirements apply)
- Your Learner's License (when applying for permanent DL)
- Application fees (varies by service and state)
Personal experience tip: Keep both original and photocopies ready. Some RTOs still ask for physical verification even after online application.
Step-by-Step: Getting Your Driving License
Phase 1: Apply for Learner's License
Step 1: Visit sarathi.parivahan.gov.in
Step 2: Select your state from the dropdown
Step 3: Click "Apply for Learner's License"
Step 4: Fill the form carefully:
- Personal details (match your ID proof exactly)
- Contact information (you'll receive updates here)
- Vehicle category you want to learn
Step 5: Upload documents:
- Age proof
- Address proof
- ID proof
- Photographs
Step 6: Pay the fee (₹200 for LL)
Step 7: Take the online test:
- Multiple choice questions
- Based on traffic rules and signs
- You can practice with sample tests beforehand
- Passing marks: Usually 60% (varies slightly by state)
What happens next?
After passing, you receive your LL digitally. The physical card arrives at your address within 7-10 days.
Phase 2: Practice Period (The Most Important Phase)
This isn't just waiting time—it's your learning period. Here's how to make it count:
- Practice in different conditions: day, evening, light traffic, heavy traffic
- Get comfortable with parking (this is what most people struggle with)
- Learn to judge distances and speeds
- Practice on the type of roads you'll commonly use
Common mistake to avoid: Rushing through this period. Yes, you're eager to get your permanent license, but building muscle memory takes time.
Phase 3: Apply for Permanent License
After the mandatory waiting period (check your state rules):
Step 1: Return to sarathi.parivahan.gov.in
Step 2: Select "Apply for Driving License"
Step 3: Enter your LL details—system auto-fills your information
Step 4: Book your driving test slot (choose date and time)
Step 5: Pay ₹300 for the driving test
Phase 4: The Driving Test
What to expect:
- Arrive 15 minutes early with all original documents
The test includes basic maneuvers:
- Straight driving
- Figure-8 or specific track patterns
- Reverse parking
- Uphill start (if applicable)
- Emergency stop
- An RTO officer evaluates your skills
- Usually takes 10-15 minutes
Passing tips from actual test-takers:
- Don't rush—smooth is better than fast
- Check mirrors frequently (examiners notice this)
- Use indicators properly
- Don't panic if you make a small mistake—stay calm and continue
- Listen to instructions carefully
Phase 5: Receiving Your License
If you pass:
- You'll know immediately
- DL is generated in the system
- Physical card reaches your address within 2-3 weeks
- Access digital version immediately through DigiLocker/mParivahan
If you don't pass:
- Don't worry—it happens to many
- You can reapply after 7 days
- Focus on what the examiner mentioned
- Practice those specific areas
Fee Structure: Know What You're Paying For
Service
Fee Amount
Learner's License
₹200
Driving Test
₹300
Permanent Driving License
₹200
License Renewal
₹200
Duplicate License
₹250
Adding Vehicle Class
₹500
International Driving Permit
₹1,000
Late Renewal (after expiry)
₹300 + regular + fees
Payment modes accepted:
- Net Banking
- Credit/Debit Cards
- UPI
- Digital Wallets
Pro tip: Always save your payment receipt. Keep both digital and printed copies until your process completes.
Tracking Your Application: Stay in the Loop
Wondering "where is my license?" Here's how to check:
Step 1: Go to sarathi.parivahan.gov.in
Step 2: Look for "Application Status" section on homepage
Step 3: Enter:
- Your application number (received via SMS/email after applying)
- Date of birth
- Captcha code
Step 4: Click "Check Status"
What you'll see:
- Current stage of your application
- Any pending actions needed from your side
- Expected timeline for next steps
- Documents verification status
Check once every 2-3 days during processing. No need to check every hour—the system updates as soon as there's progress.
Renewing Your Driving License: Don't Let It Expire
When Should You Renew?
Best time: 1 month before expiry
Grace period: 30 days after expiry (minimal penalty)
After 30 days: Additional ₹30 late fee
After 5 years of expiry: Need to apply fresh (yes, including tests)
Mark this date in your calendar when you get your license. A reminder 2 months before expiry saves headaches later.
Documents You'll Need
- Current driving license
- Form 2 (application form—download from portal)
- Form 1 (self-declaration for non-transport vehicles)
- Form 1A (medical certificate for transport vehicles)
- Recent passport-size photographs
- Renewal fee
The Renewal Process
Step 1: Visit parivahan.gov.in
Step 2: Navigate to "Driving Licence Related Services"
Step 3: Select your state
Step 4: Click "Apply for DL Renewal"
Step 5: Enter license number, DOB, captcha
Step 6: System displays your current license details—verify everything
Step 7: Upload required documents:
- Form 1/1A
- Address proof (if changed)
- Age proof
- Photographs
Step 8: Pay renewal fee online
Step 9: Book RTO appointment for verification (if required by your state)
Step 10: Visit RTO with original documents on scheduled date
Step 11: Receive renewed license at registered address (2-3 weeks)
Real user experience: "I renewed my license online in 20 minutes. Only had to visit RTO once for biometric verification. The entire process was surprisingly smooth."
Lost or Damaged License? Get a Duplicate
When You Need a Duplicate
- License lost or stolen
- License damaged beyond recognition
- Want to update your photograph
- License mutilated or faded
Required Documents
- Form 2 (duplicate DL application)
- FIR copy (if lost/stolen—some states require this)
- Damaged license (if you have it)
- ID proof and address proof
- Passport-size photos
- Duplicate fee (₹250)
Application Process
Step 1: Visit parivahan.gov.in → Online Services → Driving Licence Services
Step 2: Select your state
Step 3: Click "Apply for Duplicate DL"
Step 4: Enter DL number, DOB, captcha
Step 5: System shows your license details—verify
Step 6: Choose reason: "Lost" or "Damaged" or "Photo Update"
Step 7: Fill physical fitness declaration
Step 8: Upload documents
Step 9: Pay ₹250 fee
Step 10: Print payment receipt
Step 11: Book RTO appointment
Step 12: Visit RTO with all original documents
Step 13: Receive duplicate license at home
Timeline: Usually 2-3 weeks from RTO verification to delivery.
Important: While waiting for your duplicate, carry the receipt and application acknowledgment—it works as temporary proof.
Vehicle Registration Services: Everything in One Place
New Vehicle Registration
Bought a new vehicle? Here's what happens:
- Dealer usually initiates registration
- You receive temporary registration (valid 1 month)
- Permanent RC (Registration Certificate) issued after verification
- Physical RC card delivered to your address
You can track it: vahan.parivahan.gov.in → Vehicle Registration → Track Application
RC Renewal
When: Before expiry date (varies: 15 years for non-transport, 5 years for transport)
Process:
- Visit Parivahan portal
- Select "Renewal of Registration"
- Enter vehicle number
- Upload fitness certificate (for old vehicles)
- Pay renewal fee
- Book RTO slot if required
Vehicle Ownership Transfer
Selling your vehicle? Both seller and buyer have responsibilities:
Seller's part:
- Fill Form 29 (Notice of Transfer)
- Submit within 14 days of sale
- Keep acknowledgment copy
Buyer's part:
- Fill Form 30 (Application for Transfer)
- Submit within 30 days of purchase
- Get NOC if from different state
- Pay transfer fees
Online process:
- Upload sale agreement
- Upload insurance transfer
- Upload pollution certificate
- Pay fees
- Visit RTO for verification
Timeline: 7-10 days for processing after RTO verification.
Hypothecation Termination (Loan Closure)
Paid off your vehicle loan? Remove the bank's name from RC:
Step 1: Get NOC from bank/financier
Step 2: Visit Parivahan portal → Vehicle Services
Step 3: Select "Termination of Hypothecation"
Step 4: Upload bank NOC
Step 5: Pay nominal processing fee
Step 6: Updated RC issued without lender's name
This is important for future sale and peace of mind.
eChallan: Manage Traffic Violations Online
Check Your Challans
Step 1: Visit echallan.parivahan.gov.in
Step 2: Click "Check Online Services" → "Challan Status"
Step 3: Enter one of these:
- Challan number
- Vehicle number
- DL number
Step 4: Complete captcha
Step 5: Click "Get Details"
What you'll see:
- Violation type
- Date and time of offense
- Location
- Amount to be paid
- Photographic evidence (if available)
Pay Your Challan Online
Step 1: After viewing challan details, click "Pay Now"
Step 2: Choose payment method
Step 3: Complete payment
Step 4: Download receipt immediately
Step 5: Save receipt for records
Timeline: Challan status updates within 24 hours of payment.
Important: Pay within 60 days to avoid additional penalties. Some violations have mandatory court appearance payment alone won't suffice.
Essential Forms: Your Quick Reference
Form Number
What It's For
Form 1
Physical fitness self-declaration(non-transport)
Form 1A
Medical certificate (transport vehicles)
Form 2
DL application/renewal
Form 3
Learner's License application
Form 4A
Grant of DL after learner training
Form 5
Driving school certificate
Form 8
Adding new vehicle class to existing DL
Form 9
DL renewal application
Vehicle Registration Forms
Form Number
What It's For
RC renewal
RC renewal
Form 26
Duplicate RC
Form 28
NOC for vehicle transfer (state to state)
Form 29
Notice of vehicle transfer (seller's form)
Form 30
Transfer of ownership application (buyer's form)
Form 35
Hypothecation termination
Where to get these forms:
Download directly from Parivahan website → Forms section. They're PDFs you can fill digitally or print and fill by hand.
Need Help? Contact Parivahan Support
Issue Type
Contact Email
Vehicle Registration, Tax, Permits, Fitness
Learner License, Driving License
mParivahan App Issues
eChallan Related
Better alternative: Most state RTOs have helpline numbers. Search "[Your State] RTO helpline" for quicker assistance..
The Bottom Line
Parivahan Sewa has genuinely transformed how we handle vehicle and license services in India. What used to take days now takes hours. What required multiple RTO visits now needs just one (or sometimes none).
The key is understanding the system and following the process correctly. This guide covers everything you need, but remember—every state might have slight variations in their procedures.
Start your application early, keep documents ready, and follow instructions carefully. Your smooth experience depends on these simple things.