Parivahan Sewa Sarathi Online Vehicle Portal

Remember the days of standing in long RTO queues, juggling paperwork, and losing entire days just to renew a license? Those days are behind us. Welcome to Parivahan Sewa India's digital gateway to hassle-free vehicle and license management.

What Exactly is Parivahan Sewa?

Think of Parivahan Sewa as your personal vehicle services assistant that works 24/7. This government portal, managed by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, brings every vehicle-related task to your fingertips—from getting your first learner's license to transferring vehicle ownership.

Whether you're in Kerala or Karnataka, Mumbai or Mysore, the system connects you to your local RTO while keeping everything standardized and transparent.

Why You'll Love Using Parivahan Sewa

No More RTO Visits (Mostly)

Most tasks can be completed from your couch. Upload documents, pay fees, book appointments all online. You only visit the RTO when physical verification is absolutely necessary.

Track Everything in Real-Time

Wondering where your license application is stuck? Check instantly. No phone calls, no guesswork.

Secure and Official

Your data is protected, and every transaction is documented. No middlemen, no agents—just you and the official system.

Save Time and Money

Skip the travel costs, the waiting time, and the frustration. One user shared how they renewed their DL during lunch break—that's the kind of convenience we're talking about.

Digital Driving License: Your License, Always in Your Pocket

What Makes It Special?

Your physical driving license can get lost, damaged, or forgotten at home. A digital driving license solves all these problems. It's legally valid, accepted by traffic police nationwide, and lives securely on your phone.

Two Ways to Access Your Digital DL

1. DigiLocker (The Most Popular Choice)

DigiLocker is India's official digital document locker. Here's how to set it up:

Download the DigiLocker app or visit digilocker.gov.in

Sign in using your Aadhaar number

Your driving license appears automatically in "Issued Documents"

Show the QR code during traffic checks—police can verify it instantly

The best part? Any updates to your license reflect immediately. No waiting for physical cards in the mail.

2. mParivahan App (Built for Drivers)

This app focuses specifically on transport services:

Download mParivahan from Play Store or App Store

Enter your DL number and date of birth

Create your "Virtual DL"

Access it anytime, even offline

Many highway patrol officers now prefer digital verification—it's faster and reduces contact time during checks.

Understanding License Types: Where Does Your Journey Begin?

Learner's License (Your Training Wheels)

What it is: A 6-month permit that lets you practice driving with a licensed driver beside you.

Who needs it: Everyone. It's your mandatory first step before getting a permanent license.

What you can do:

Practice driving under supervision

Learn traffic rules practically

Build confidence on actual roads

Take your time (you can extend if needed)

What you cannot do:

Drive alone (this is crucial—violations carry penalties)

Drive commercially

Use it as a permanent ID

Pro tip: Use this period seriously. The skills you build now determine your lifetime driving habits.

Permanent Driving License (Your Freedom Pass)

What it is: Your official permission to drive independently anywhere in India.

When you can apply: Only after holding your LL for the required period (usually 30 days, varies by state).

What changes: Everything. You're now a solo driver with full legal rights and responsibilities.

Am I Eligible? The Checklist You Need

Age Requirements (This Matters Most)





Vehicle Type Minimum Age Gearless two-wheeler 16 years Geared motorcycle, Car 18 years Commercial vehicles 20 years Transport vehicles 20 years

Important note: Age calculated from your birth certificate or 10th marksheet—not what you "think" your age is.

Health Requirements

You'll need to be:

Physically fit: Can you operate vehicle controls safely?

Can you operate vehicle controls safely? Mentally fit: Any conditions that might impair judgment?

Any conditions that might impair judgment? Vision clear: Can you read number plates from required distances?

For commercial licenses, a medical certificate from an authorized doctor is mandatory. For personal vehicles, a self-declaration usually works.

Knowledge Requirements

Before your test, make sure you understand:

Traffic signs and signals

Right of way rules

Speed limits for different areas

Basic vehicle maintenance

Emergency procedures

Documents Ready? Here's Your Checklist

Getting rejected due to incomplete documents is frustrating. Let's make sure you have everything:

For Identity Verification

Aadhaar Card (most convenient)

Passport

Voter ID Card

Pick one—don't upload all three.

For Address Proof

Aadhaar Card

Passport

Voter ID

Recent utility bill (electricity, gas—must be within 3 months)

Bank statement (recent)

For Age Proof

Birth Certificate

10th standard marksheet

Passport

Other Requirements

Passport-size photographs (recent, specific size requirements apply)

Your Learner's License (when applying for permanent DL)

Application fees (varies by service and state)

Personal experience tip: Keep both original and photocopies ready. Some RTOs still ask for physical verification even after online application.

Step-by-Step: Getting Your Driving License

Phase 1: Apply for Learner's License

Step 1: Visit sarathi.parivahan.gov.in

Step 2: Select your state from the dropdown

Step 3: Click "Apply for Learner's License"

Step 4: Fill the form carefully:

Personal details (match your ID proof exactly)

Contact information (you'll receive updates here)

Vehicle category you want to learn

Step 5: Upload documents:

Age proof

Address proof

ID proof

Photographs

Step 6: Pay the fee (₹200 for LL)

Step 7: Take the online test:

Multiple choice questions

Based on traffic rules and signs

You can practice with sample tests beforehand

Passing marks: Usually 60% (varies slightly by state)

What happens next?

After passing, you receive your LL digitally. The physical card arrives at your address within 7-10 days.

Phase 2: Practice Period (The Most Important Phase)

This isn't just waiting time—it's your learning period. Here's how to make it count:

Practice in different conditions: day, evening, light traffic, heavy traffic

Get comfortable with parking (this is what most people struggle with)

Learn to judge distances and speeds

Practice on the type of roads you'll commonly use

Common mistake to avoid: Rushing through this period. Yes, you're eager to get your permanent license, but building muscle memory takes time.

Phase 3: Apply for Permanent License

After the mandatory waiting period (check your state rules):

Step 1: Return to sarathi.parivahan.gov.in

Step 2: Select "Apply for Driving License"

Step 3: Enter your LL details—system auto-fills your information

Step 4: Book your driving test slot (choose date and time)

Step 5: Pay ₹300 for the driving test

Phase 4: The Driving Test

What to expect:

Arrive 15 minutes early with all original documents

The test includes basic maneuvers:

Straight driving

Figure-8 or specific track patterns

Reverse parking

Uphill start (if applicable)

Emergency stop

An RTO officer evaluates your skills

Usually takes 10-15 minutes

Passing tips from actual test-takers:

Don't rush—smooth is better than fast

Check mirrors frequently (examiners notice this)

Use indicators properly

Don't panic if you make a small mistake—stay calm and continue

Listen to instructions carefully

Phase 5: Receiving Your License

If you pass:

You'll know immediately

DL is generated in the system

Physical card reaches your address within 2-3 weeks

Access digital version immediately through DigiLocker/mParivahan

If you don't pass:

Don't worry—it happens to many

You can reapply after 7 days

Focus on what the examiner mentioned

Practice those specific areas

Fee Structure: Know What You're Paying For





Service Fee Amount Learner's License ₹200 Driving Test ₹300 Permanent Driving License ₹200 License Renewal ₹200 Duplicate License ₹250 Adding Vehicle Class ₹500 International Driving Permit ₹1,000 Late Renewal (after expiry) ₹300 + regular + fees

Payment modes accepted:

Net Banking

Credit/Debit Cards

UPI

Digital Wallets

Pro tip: Always save your payment receipt. Keep both digital and printed copies until your process completes.

Tracking Your Application: Stay in the Loop

Wondering "where is my license?" Here's how to check:

Step 1: Go to sarathi.parivahan.gov.in

Step 2: Look for "Application Status" section on homepage

Step 3: Enter:

Your application number (received via SMS/email after applying)

Date of birth

Captcha code

Step 4: Click "Check Status"

What you'll see:

Current stage of your application

Any pending actions needed from your side

Expected timeline for next steps

Documents verification status

Check once every 2-3 days during processing. No need to check every hour—the system updates as soon as there's progress.

Renewing Your Driving License: Don't Let It Expire

When Should You Renew?

Best time: 1 month before expiry

Grace period: 30 days after expiry (minimal penalty)

After 30 days: Additional ₹30 late fee

After 5 years of expiry: Need to apply fresh (yes, including tests)

Mark this date in your calendar when you get your license. A reminder 2 months before expiry saves headaches later.

Documents You'll Need

Current driving license

Form 2 (application form—download from portal)

Form 1 (self-declaration for non-transport vehicles)

Form 1A (medical certificate for transport vehicles)

Recent passport-size photographs

Renewal fee

The Renewal Process

Step 1: Visit parivahan.gov.in

Step 2: Navigate to "Driving Licence Related Services"

Step 3: Select your state

Step 4: Click "Apply for DL Renewal"

Step 5: Enter license number, DOB, captcha

Step 6: System displays your current license details—verify everything

Step 7: Upload required documents:

Form 1/1A

Address proof (if changed)

Age proof

Photographs

Step 8: Pay renewal fee online

Step 9: Book RTO appointment for verification (if required by your state)

Step 10: Visit RTO with original documents on scheduled date

Step 11: Receive renewed license at registered address (2-3 weeks)

Real user experience: "I renewed my license online in 20 minutes. Only had to visit RTO once for biometric verification. The entire process was surprisingly smooth."

Lost or Damaged License? Get a Duplicate

When You Need a Duplicate

License lost or stolen

License damaged beyond recognition

Want to update your photograph

License mutilated or faded

Required Documents

Form 2 (duplicate DL application)

FIR copy (if lost/stolen—some states require this)

Damaged license (if you have it)

ID proof and address proof

Passport-size photos

Duplicate fee (₹250)

Application Process

Step 1: Visit parivahan.gov.in → Online Services → Driving Licence Services

Step 2: Select your state

Step 3: Click "Apply for Duplicate DL"

Step 4: Enter DL number, DOB, captcha

Step 5: System shows your license details—verify

Step 6: Choose reason: "Lost" or "Damaged" or "Photo Update"

Step 7: Fill physical fitness declaration

Step 8: Upload documents

Step 9: Pay ₹250 fee

Step 10: Print payment receipt

Step 11: Book RTO appointment

Step 12: Visit RTO with all original documents

Step 13: Receive duplicate license at home

Timeline: Usually 2-3 weeks from RTO verification to delivery.

Important: While waiting for your duplicate, carry the receipt and application acknowledgment—it works as temporary proof.

Vehicle Registration Services: Everything in One Place

New Vehicle Registration

Bought a new vehicle? Here's what happens:

Dealer usually initiates registration You receive temporary registration (valid 1 month) Permanent RC (Registration Certificate) issued after verification Physical RC card delivered to your address

You can track it: vahan.parivahan.gov.in → Vehicle Registration → Track Application

RC Renewal

When: Before expiry date (varies: 15 years for non-transport, 5 years for transport)

Process:

Visit Parivahan portal

Select "Renewal of Registration"

Enter vehicle number

Upload fitness certificate (for old vehicles)

Pay renewal fee

Book RTO slot if required

Vehicle Ownership Transfer

Selling your vehicle? Both seller and buyer have responsibilities:

Seller's part:

Fill Form 29 (Notice of Transfer)

Submit within 14 days of sale

Keep acknowledgment copy

Buyer's part:

Fill Form 30 (Application for Transfer)

Submit within 30 days of purchase

Get NOC if from different state

Pay transfer fees

Online process:

Upload sale agreement

Upload insurance transfer

Upload pollution certificate

Pay fees

Visit RTO for verification

Timeline: 7-10 days for processing after RTO verification.

Hypothecation Termination (Loan Closure)

Paid off your vehicle loan? Remove the bank's name from RC:

Step 1: Get NOC from bank/financier

Step 2: Visit Parivahan portal → Vehicle Services

Step 3: Select "Termination of Hypothecation"

Step 4: Upload bank NOC

Step 5: Pay nominal processing fee

Step 6: Updated RC issued without lender's name

This is important for future sale and peace of mind.

eChallan: Manage Traffic Violations Online

Check Your Challans

Step 1: Visit echallan.parivahan.gov.in

Step 2: Click "Check Online Services" → "Challan Status"

Step 3: Enter one of these:

Challan number

Vehicle number

DL number

Step 4: Complete captcha

Step 5: Click "Get Details"

What you'll see:

Violation type

Date and time of offense

Location

Amount to be paid

Photographic evidence (if available)

Pay Your Challan Online

Step 1: After viewing challan details, click "Pay Now"

Step 2: Choose payment method

Step 3: Complete payment

Step 4: Download receipt immediately

Step 5: Save receipt for records

Timeline: Challan status updates within 24 hours of payment.

Important: Pay within 60 days to avoid additional penalties. Some violations have mandatory court appearance payment alone won't suffice.

Essential Forms: Your Quick Reference





Form Number What It's For Form 1 Physical fitness self-declaration(non-transport) Form 1A Medical certificate (transport vehicles) Form 2 DL application/renewal Form 3 Learner's License application Form 4A Grant of DL after learner training Form 5 Driving school certificate Form 8 Adding new vehicle class to existing DL Form 9 DL renewal application

Vehicle Registration Forms





Form Number What It's For RC renewal RC renewal Form 26 Duplicate RC Form 28 NOC for vehicle transfer (state to state) Form 29 Notice of vehicle transfer (seller's form) Form 30 Transfer of ownership application (buyer's form) Form 35 Hypothecation termination

Where to get these forms:

Download directly from Parivahan website → Forms section. They're PDFs you can fill digitally or print and fill by hand.

Need Help? Contact Parivahan Support





Response time: Usually 2-3 business days for email queries.

Better alternative: Most state RTOs have helpline numbers. Search "[Your State] RTO helpline" for quicker assistance..

The Bottom Line

Parivahan Sewa has genuinely transformed how we handle vehicle and license services in India. What used to take days now takes hours. What required multiple RTO visits now needs just one (or sometimes none).

The key is understanding the system and following the process correctly. This guide covers everything you need, but remember—every state might have slight variations in their procedures.

Start your application early, keep documents ready, and follow instructions carefully. Your smooth experience depends on these simple things.