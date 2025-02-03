The Lok Sabha heard heated debates on the third day of the 2018 Budget session in response to remarks made by Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi that have generated a lot of controversy. Rahul Gandhi's statement caused a lot of controversy in the Lok Sabha, to which the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reacted violently.

When Rahul Gandhi spoke to Parliament in 2025 about the government's handling of important issues like the Make-in-India campaign, the presence of Chinese troops in India, and voter registration disparities, he sparked controversy. He also raised concerns about Prime Minister Modi's invitation to US President Joe Biden to attend the inaugural event.

Gandhi called President Droupadi Murmu's speech to Parliament a "laundry list" of administration accomplishments, arguing that there was nothing new. His remarks during the Rahul Gandhi Parliament address argument with the ruling party swiftly became heated, prompting BJP members to retort sharply.

News from the Lok Sabha Budget session 2025 was primarily about legislative matters following Saturday's presentation of the Union Budget for 2025–2026 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. On Day 3, the Motion of Thanks for the President's Address was still being debated, and other important laws were also presented to Parliament.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 was presented, which further heightened the Rahul Gandhi vs. BJP battle in the Lok Sabha 2025. Jagdambika Pal, a BJP MP and the committee's chair, has been accused by opposition politicians of stifling their opposing views while the report was being prepared.

Tensions are still being heightened by Rahul Gandhi's comments at the 2025 Budget Session, as the opposition calls for more talks on the topics he brought up.

A measure that will establish "Tribhuvan Sahkari University" was also introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The goal of the bill is to make the Institute of Rural Management Anand a nationally significant institution.

