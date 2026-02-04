Parliament Disrupted As Kharge Targets Centre On Manipur, Opposition Protests Over ‘Silencing’ Of LoP

Parliament witnessed repeated disruptions on Tuesday as opposition parties staged protests accusing the government of silencing the Leader of the Opposition, while Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge launched a sharp attack on the Centre over the situation in Manipur, calling the state a “militarised zone”.

Proceedings in the Lok Sabha resumed at 2 pm but were adjourned within ten minutes amid sloganeering by Congress MPs, who raised chants of “LoP ko bolne do” inside the Parliament complex. The ruckus followed the suspension of eight Congress MPs for what the government described as unruly conduct.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Kharge criticised the government for its handling of Manipur, alleging that it took the Prime Minister nearly two years to visit the violence-hit state. He accused the Centre of selectively targeting states, weakening central welfare schemes and using what he termed “bulldozer politics” as a political strategy.

The confrontation between the Treasury benches and the Opposition intensified after Rahul Gandhi alleged that he was not allowed to complete his speech on the motion of thanks to the President’s address. Gandhi said he would present excerpts from former Army chief General MM Naravane’s unpublished memoir to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, escalating the controversy surrounding the reference to the book.

Earlier in the day, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal addressed both Houses on the India–US trade deal, claiming it would accelerate global growth and innovation. His remarks drew reactions from opposition leaders, including Shashi Tharoor and Akhilesh Yadav, amid continued noise and interruptions.

Eight Congress MPs — Manickam Tagore, Kiran Reddy, Prashant Padole, Hibi Eden, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Gurjeet Aujla, S Venkat Raman and Dean Kuriakose — were suspended for the remainder of the session. Congress leaders, led by Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest outside Parliament against the suspensions. Gandhi also wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, raising concerns about being prevented from speaking on issues related to national security.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to respond to the motion of thanks to President Droupadi Murmu’s address in the Lok Sabha as debate continues in both Houses. The motion was introduced by Sarbananda Sonowal in the Lok Sabha and by BJP MP Sadanand Master in the Rajya Sabha.

The Budget Session, which began on January 28, is slated to run for 65 days with 30 sittings and will conclude on April 2. Parliament will adjourn for recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 after standing committees review the Demands for Grants.