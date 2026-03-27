Parliamentary Panel Flags Safety Concerns As 50% Of Commercial Aircraft Show Technical Defects

A parliamentary panel has raised major safety concerns in India’s civil aviation sector, revealing that nearly 50% of commercial aircraft inspected over the past year had recurring technical issues. The findings are part of a report by the Standing Committee on Civil Aviation, which audited 754 aircraft between January 2025 and February 2026. Out of these, 377 were found to have repeated defects.

The committee described the situation as alarming and called for a “fundamental reset” of aviation safety systems in the country. It warned that the persistence of such issues could directly impact passenger safety as well as the reliability of airline operations.

A large portion of these defects was identified in aircraft operated by Air India and Air India Express. Of the 166 Air India planes inspected, 137 had recurring problems, while 54 out of 101 aircraft from Air India Express were also affected. Together, these two carriers accounted for nearly half of the total defects recorded during the audit.

The report also referenced an audit conducted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in July 2025 following the Ahmedabad crash. That inspection uncovered around 100 safety lapses, including seven serious violations that required immediate corrective action.

In addition to technical faults, the panel highlighted gaps in pilot training for Boeing 787 and 777 aircraft, instances of inadequate cabin crew on international flights, and violations of Flight Duty Time Limitations. In one case, a Milan to New Delhi flight exceeded the allowed duty hours by more than two hours.

Overall, the report underscores the urgent need for stronger compliance, better training, and improved oversight to ensure aviation safety standards are upheld across the industry.