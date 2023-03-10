Parties alleging misuse of Central agencies corrupt: Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Thursday tore into all the nine leaders who wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against Manish Sisodia's arrest, and alleged that they are involved in corruption and that attacking CBI and ED was nothing but a stunt to divert people's attention from the real issues.

The response comes days after nine Opposition leaders wrote to Prime Minister Modi against the arrest of former Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and alleging that BJP was "misusing" the Central agencies to scare the opposition.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP MP and former State President Manoj Tiwari said that all the corrupt people of the country have united and Arvind Kejriwal is one of them. Together, the nine leaders wrote a letter to the Prime Minister. Among them are some who once objected to a photo with Lalu Yadav and today they are hugging his son Tejashwi Yadav.

State spokesperson Yasir Jilani was present at the press conference.

All the nine are accused of corruption in different cases. This is a gang of corrupt people whose main objective is not to attack the CBI or ED but to divert public attention from corruption which is the main issue.

After Sisodia's arrest, there is panic among the corrupt and those who once spoke against corruption are now embracing the corrupt. The main objective of the Modi government is that no corrupt person should be left out and no innocent should be punished. Today, the public has also understood that when the heat of investigation is reaching the mastermind of corruption, then all the corrupt have come together.

Rubbishing AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj's claim regarding threat to Sisodia in Tihar as "ridiculous", Tiwari said that the command of the jail in Delhi is with the Delhi government, whose chief works on the instructions of Kejriwal, then how can Sisodia's life be in danger.

If Saurabh Bhardwaj is saying this, it also means that Sisodia faces threat from Kejriwal only. He said that the question is also that Arvind Kejriwal's entire secret is with Manish Sisodia, so fearing exposure, it seems Kejriwal is plotting to kill Sisodia somewhere?