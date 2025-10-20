Live
Passenger Loses Watch After Failed UPI Payment For Samosa At Jabalpur Station; Vendor Arrested
Highlights
- A viral video from Jabalpur railway station shows a vendor grabbing a passenger and taking his watch after a failed UPI payment for a samosa.
- The West Central Railway identified and arrested the seller under the Railway Act, sparking debate online over digital payments and street vendor accountability.
A small transaction for a samosa turned dramatic at Jabalpur railway station in Madhya Pradesh when a passenger ended up losing his watch after a failed UPI payment. The incident, which occurred on October 17, was captured on video and quickly went viral.
According to reports, the passenger attempted to pay digitally but failed to complete the transaction as his train began to depart. When he tried to leave, the vendor, identified as Sandeep Gupta, grabbed him by the collar and demanded payment. Unable to make the online transfer, the passenger eventually handed over his wristwatch to settle the amount.
The video sparked strong reactions online — some condemned the vendor’s behavior as excessive, while others sympathized with him, arguing that he was only trying to get paid for his goods.
Responding swiftly, the West Central Railway confirmed the vendor’s arrest and announced that his licence had been revoked. Officials stated that a case was registered against him under the Railway Act.
The incident has reignited discussions on the challenges of digital payments in small transactions and the daily struggles faced by railway vendors.
