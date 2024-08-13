Passenger Train Derailment Took Place At Itarsi Junction Averting Major Disaster

A potential railway catastrophe was narrowly avoided today when the Rani Kamalapati-Saharsa passenger train experienced a partial derailment at Itarsi railway junction in Madhya Pradesh. The incident, which occurred at 6:10 pm on platform number 2, saw two air-conditioned coaches, B1 and B2, slip off the tracks.

Fortunately, the train's low speed of under 5 km/h at the time of derailment prevented any casualties. However, the sudden jolt caused panic among passengers, who rushed to evacuate the train amid screams and confusion.

Railway officials promptly arrived at the scene to manage the situation. The affected train, numbered 01663, is a summer special service operating between Rani Kamalapati and Saharsa in Bihar via Patna.

As of two and a half hours after the incident, the derailed train remained stationary at Itarsi junction in Hoshangabad district. The derailment has affected operations on platforms 2 and 3, with efforts underway to rerail the affected coaches and restore normal services. The cause of the derailment is currently under investigation.

This incident follows a more severe accident on July 30, where the Howrah-CSMT Express derailed near Chakradharpur in Jharkhand, resulting in two fatalities and approximately 150 injuries. That accident involved 18 coaches and occurred in the early hours of the morning, highlighting the ongoing concerns regarding railway safety in India.