Live
- Swathy Reddy Mesmerizes Paris Fashion Week 2024 with Her Exquisite Indian Lehenga Collection, Celebrating the Fusion of Heritage and Craftsmanship
- Union Minister Joshi, BJP chief Vijayendra clean temple on Gandhi Jayanti
- 3,000-km bicycle journey from Mangaluru to Kedarnath
- Travel costs spike as festival draws near
- All set for grand Dasara celebrations
- Mangaluru’s unique Dasara in contrast to Mysuru
- Withdraw VSP sale move, Centre told
- Police issued prohibitory orders to ban Hindu festivals: AAP
- ‘Caste-based discrimination’ in jails: SC verdict today
- NER engineer arrested for taking bribe of Rs two lakh
Just In
Patanjali Wellness opens holistic healthcare services in Assam
Guwahati: Patanjali Wellness Centre - North East India’s first integrated holistic healthcare initiative, was inaugurated by social reformer and an...
Guwahati: Patanjali Wellness Centre - North East India’s first integrated holistic healthcare initiative, was inaugurated by social reformer and an inspiration for all women across India, the CMD of Pride East Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Mrs. Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, onWednesday, in presence of Swami Ramdevji. Located in the heart of North East India, on the sacred grounds of Maa Kamakhya and the banks of the Brahmaputra River, the centre in Guwahati, represents a significant step in bringing holistic healthcare to the region. This initiative, inspired by the teachings of Param Pujya Mahapurush Srimanta Shankardevji and Sri Sri Madhav Dev ji, merges ancient traditions with modern wellness practices.
Under the guidance of Param Pujya Yoga Rishi Swami Ramdev Ji Maharaj and Param Pujya Ayurveda Shiromani Acharya Balkrishna Ji Maharaj, Patanjali Wellness Guwahati will offer a wide array of health services, including Yoga, Ayurveda, Panchkarma, Shatkarma, Leech Therapy, acupressure, acupuncture, and naturopathy. The centre aims to provide a comprehensive, integrative approach to health and wellness. Speaking on the occasion at the newly established facility, Swami Ramdevji provided detailed insights into the centre’s offerings and introduced Pujya Sadhvi Dev Swroop Ji, Pujya Swami Jagatdev Ji and Pujya Swami Samagradev Ji under whose guidance this centre would function.