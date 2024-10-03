Patanjali Wellness opens holistic healthcare services in Assam

Guwahati: Patanjali Wellness Centre - North East India’s first integrated holistic healthcare initiative, was inaugurated by social reformer and an inspiration for all women across India, the CMD of Pride East Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Mrs. Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, onWednesday, in presence of Swami Ramdevji. Located in the heart of North East India, on the sacred grounds of Maa Kamakhya and the banks of the Brahmaputra River, the centre in Guwahati, represents a significant step in bringing holistic healthcare to the region. This initiative, inspired by the teachings of Param Pujya Mahapurush Srimanta Shankardevji and Sri Sri Madhav Dev ji, merges ancient traditions with modern wellness practices.

Under the guidance of Param Pujya Yoga Rishi Swami Ramdev Ji Maharaj and Param Pujya Ayurveda Shiromani Acharya Balkrishna Ji Maharaj, Patanjali Wellness Guwahati will offer a wide array of health services, including Yoga, Ayurveda, Panchkarma, Shatkarma, Leech Therapy, acupressure, acupuncture, and naturopathy. The centre aims to provide a comprehensive, integrative approach to health and wellness. Speaking on the occasion at the newly established facility, Swami Ramdevji provided detailed insights into the centre’s offerings and introduced Pujya Sadhvi Dev Swroop Ji, Pujya Swami Jagatdev Ji and Pujya Swami Samagradev Ji under whose guidance this centre would function.