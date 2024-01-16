  • Menu
Patna court summons Udhayanidhi Stalin over Sanatan Dharma remarks

A Patna court on Monday issued fresh summons to Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on a complaint against his remarks comparing Sanatan Dharma to dengue, malaria, and corona.

Patna: A Patna court on Monday issued fresh summons to Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on a complaint against his remarks comparing Sanatan Dharma to dengue, malaria, and corona.

The MP-MLA court of Patna has asked Udhayanidhi Stalin, who had made the remarks at a public meeting in his state. to physically appear before court on February 13.

Following his statements, lawyer Dr Kausalendra Narayan filed a case in the CJM's court Patna and the case was then transferred to the MP-MLA court later. On December 6, the MP-MLA court issued a summon to Udhayanidhi Stalin under several IPC sections. A hearing was held in the court on Monday too and the fresh summons issue.

