Patna hospital murder: Gangster in Bengal jail hatched plot with help of Chandan Mishra's family associate

Kolkata: Bihar-based gangster Onkarnath Singh a.k.a. Sheru, who is currently behind bars at a correctional home at Purulia district in West Bengal, reportedly planned the murder of his opponent, Chandan Mishra, in a hospital in Patna with the help of the latter's family associate.

As per the sources in the West Bengal Police, one of Mishra’s family associates, who is still the “missing link” in police terms, supplied crucial information to Sheru regarding Chandan Mishra's parole details.

“That missing link was also reportedly responsible for convincing Mishra to get admitted to the Paras Hospital in Patna as per instructions of Sheru so that the latter could plan and execute the murder easily,” the state police insider said.

According to him, Sheru and Chandan had together committed various crimes in Bihar's Buxar area. After that, differences erupted over various issues between the two friends, which ultimately led to their fallout. They both decided to part ways and start their respective gangs. Eventually, the two became enemies.

State police sources further said Sheru had used the close associate of Chandan, who was lodged in Beur jail, to monitor the movements and activities of the latter. "This associate was involved in the murder conspiracy. The person supplied crucial information to Sheru, which was used to plan the murder," said a police source.

After receiving news that Chandan was being released on parole for 15 days, Sheru hatched a plan to murder him.

The police have learned that Chandan sought medical advice from his family associate, who also happened to be a close associate of Sheru. On Sheru's instruction, that person advised Chandan to get admitted to Paras Hospital in Patna. Accordingly, Sheru hired Tauseef alias Badshah for the murder.

Tauseef, the prime accused, and three others were arrested from Kolkata on Saturday in a joint operation by the Bihar Police and Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal Police.

Police sources said that Sheru first asked Badshah to find out which hospital would be convenient for them to execute the murder. "Badshah had suggested Paras Hospital in Patna as he was born and raised in the Phulwari Sharif area of Patna. He knew the area like the back of his hand, and Paras Hospital is not far from there. Sheru told Chandan's family associate about it. The associate then asked Chandan to get treated at Paras Hospital," said the police source.

It was also learned that Badshah had visited one of his associates undergoing treatment at Paras Hospital several times in the last few days. He had learned about the lack of security in the hospital and chose it as a convenient place to conduct the operation.

After killing Chandan Mishra, Badshah and his associates entered Bengal from Bihar at Sheru's advice.

"We are looking for that associate. The phone calls and WhatsApp chats of others, including the arrested Tauseef, are being examined to get information about that person," said a police officer.