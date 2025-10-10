Pawan Singh’s wife Jyoti Singh met Prashant Kishor in Patna, says not seeking an election ticket

Patna: Jyoti Singh, wife of Bhojpuri singer and actor Pawan Singh, met Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj, at Sheikhpura House in Patna on Friday.

Following the meeting, Jyoti Singh clarified that her visit was not politically motivated and that she had no intention of contesting elections or seeking a party ticket.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Jyoti Singh said, “I have not come here to seek a ticket or contest elections. My only aim is to ensure that no other woman suffers the injustice I have faced. I want to be the voice of all those oppressed women. With this thought in mind, I came to meet Prashant Kishor. No topic related to elections or tickets was raised in our conversation.”

Responding to the meeting, Prashant Kishor said Jyoti Singh had approached him purely on social and humanitarian grounds.

“Jyoti Singh met me as a Bihari woman. She neither talked about contesting elections nor asked for a ticket. She is facing a serious injustice and wants no other woman in Bihar should go through such a situation,” Kishor said.

He added that Jan Suraaj stands with her in the fight for safety and democratic rights, but made it clear that the party cannot intervene in personal or family matters.

“I told her clearly that she should fight her battle within the ambit of law,” Kishor said.

Clarifying further, the Jan Suraaj founder described Pawan Singh as his friend and said he would not comment on their family issues.

“Pawan Singh is my friend, and I will not comment on his family matters. But if Jyoti Singh has come to meet me, it is my duty to listen to her as part of my social responsibility. She has not made any personal or political demands of me,” he said.



